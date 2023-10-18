"Cavs president was definitely drunk again " - Cavaliers' city edition jerseys gets trashed by NBA fans after unveiling event

The city edition jerseys for the Cleveland Cavaliers have been revealed, and fans aren't liking the new design of what players will be wearing this season. Season ticket holders waited for the reveal during a three-hour event but were disappointed with the team's presentation.

The jersey reveal was underwhelming, as the team showed a red wine-colored jersey with gold lettering. The design wasn't as bad as many thought, but it seems as if fans expected more from Nike.

The Cavs already have a similar design in jerseys. Last season, they had a red wine-colored jersey as their away uniforms. From that alone, people can see the lack of creativity from the team, as they recycled a concept that hasn't even aged.

It would be great if the design of the new city edition jerseys were designed better. Some would even agree that it would be great if they had a great inspiration behind the design.

One even tweeted on the design after it was unveiled:

"That sucks. That's garbage. Oh my God. What the hell was that?"

Another said:

"Cavs president was definitely drunk again when approved this decision. Nike and Nba need to talk asap."

"Them s***** are ass" another reacted.

"legit just looks like their regular uniforms which is practically a blank canvas lol"

Here're some of the top fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter) about the Cavs' new city edition jerseys:

The Boston Celtics' new city edition jerseys leaked

It has become a yearly tradition by Nike for each team to have a different city edition jersey.

There are those that hit the right spot for fans, as nostalgia helps a lot. However, there are those that don't sit well with others. Like with the Cavs, fans weren't excited with the leaked design for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics have a penchant to be a difficult team to make a design for. The only notable design they've had in the last few seasons was when they paid homage to the late Bill Russell. The others haven't been received well by many fans.

Nevertheless, as long as the design departments of Nike and the NBA work together, they should be able to recreate iconic jerseys again.

