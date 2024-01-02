Larsa Pippen has stepped into the New Year with flare. Along with her partner Marcus Jordan, her daughter Sophia Pippen also attended a NYE party with Larsa.

Taking to her Instagram, Larsa Pippen dropped a glimpse of the New Year celebration. She uploaded an image with Sophia where both of them were seen wearing dazzling gowns. The caption read:

"Had the best time celebrating NYE with my baby."

Sophia Pippen is the youngest child of basketball legend Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen, who recently celebrated her 15th birthday with an outpouring of love and pride from her parents. Despite their divorce in 2021, both parents displayed their unity in co-parenting by expressing their overwhelming pride and love for Sophia on social media. Her mother, Larsa, took to Instagram to lavish her youngest child with love, posting a heartfelt birthday message and expressing her deep pride in Sophia.

Additionally, Scottie Pippen also publicly showed his pride for his daughter by sharing a post of her on Instagram, highlighting the strong bond they share. This public display of love and pride from both parents demonstrates their mutual commitment to supporting and celebrating their daughter.

A love-packed New Year celebration for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan rang in the new year with style and elation, drawing attention for their celebratory spirits and affectionate display. At their New Year's Eve gathering, Larsa was spotted donning a stunning sparkly rhinestone split gown dress worth $361, paired with elegant shiny stone earrings, as they welcomed 2023 surrounded by close friends Mary Floyd and Loren Ridinger.

Larsa Pippin shared a glimpse of the New Year celebration with Marcus Jordan

The couple's celebration was further highlighted in an Instagram story shared by Larsa, capturing joyous moments as she enjoyed the evening with her partner and friends, creating a jubilant atmosphere. Despite the public scrutiny surrounding their relationship due to their notable backgrounds and age difference, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan continue to exude positivity and love, solidifying their bond through heartfelt gestures.

Their joint celebration reflected a couple deeply in love and unafraid to express it. Additionally, their ongoing discussions about marriage and potential joint ventures, such as a podcast, further underline their commitment and devotion, painting a picture of a promising and joyful future ahead.