Larsa Pippen showers daughter Sophia with love on 15th birthday: "Couldn't be more proud"

Larsa Pippen celebrated her daughter Sophia's 15th birthday with an outpour of love and pride, expressing her admiration for her daughter on this special occasion.

The youngest of Scottie Pippen‘s children, Sophia Pippen, is already making a name for herself as a model and rising influencer, garnering attention for her achievements.

Taking to her Instagram story, Larsa Pippen wrote:

"Hbd my love! I couldn't be more proud of you."

Daughter Sophia Pippen gets loved birthday wish from mom Larsa Pippen

In addition to Larsa Pippen's post, Scottie Pippen also shared a couple of photos, adding his adorable admiration for the birthday girl:

"Happy birthday to my incredible daughter @sophiapippen33! You make every day brighter. Love you more each day!"

This touching gesture demonstrates the special bond shared by the Pippen family as they celebrate Sophia's milestone birthday.

The festive holiday season also brought heartwarming moments between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, as they continue to surprise and delight their fans with moments of togetherness.

Marcus Jordan recently shared a glimpse of his Christmas present from Larsa Pippen, an $80,000 Cuban bracelet adorned with a diamond-encrusted clasp and gold chain.

Scottie Pippen's net worth took a massive hit due to divorce from Larsa Pippen

Scottie Pippen's net worth suffered a significant blow following his divorce from Larsa Pippen. He started his basketball career in 1987 after being selected by the Seattle SuperSonics and was later traded to the Chicago Bulls.

With an impressive basketball career that earned him a total of $109.2 million, Pippen's financial status was severely impacted by the divorce settlement.

Larsa Pippen was entitled to half of Scottie's funds. This resulted in Scottie's net worth plummeting from $50 million in 2021 to $20 million in 2023. The majority of his career earnings were from his time at the Houston Rockets and his return to the Chicago Bulls.

Notably, Scottie Pippen is the father of seven children, each with a different mother. Unfortunately, he has also faced the loss of his son Antron, who suffered from chronic asthma.

In addition to the divorce settlement's impact, Scottie Pippen faces ongoing financial responsibilities, including child support and spousal support, including high school and college expenses, insurance, medical expenses and daycare.