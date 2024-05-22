“Celtics in 6” - George Karl weighs in on Eastern Conference finals clash amid Nuggets 2nd round-exit

Hall of Famer coach George Karl has dropped his prediction for the NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers. This time the former Nuggets coach decided to share his thoughts on the Eastern Conference matchup.

Karl tweeted his prediction saying the Boston Celtics will win the series against the Indiana Pacers in the 6th game. He did not provide any backing for his predictions. The former Nuggets coach was rooting for the Denver Nuggets in this entire playoffs.

He even called out Charles Barkley for his analysis after the Nuggets tied the series with the Timberwolves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Barkley had predicted that the Wolves would sweep the Nuggets however when it was proven wrong, Karl was among the first ones to call out Barkley on X. Now that the Nuggets' season has come to an end courtesy of the Minnesota Timberwolves who defeated them in Game 7 with a final score of 90-98, the former coach has turned to supporting the Celtics.

George Karl sends message to Lakers' fans after Nuggets lost in Game 7

The Denver Nuggets were the ones to end it all for the Los Angeles Lakers again this season. They defeated the Purple and Gold 4-1 in the series advancing to the Western Conference semi-finals only to lose in a hard-fought Game 7. Karl tweeted his opinion on the loss saying:

"Wow what a meltdown for the Nuggets. Three home losses and a 45 point blowout in one Series! Will be interesting to see what happens in their offseason. But hey at least they’re not the Lakers, whose trolls and minions are celebrating tonight like their Team is a contender. "

Expand Tweet

Karl took a jab at the Lakers fans who were celebrating the Nuggets' loss on the social media platform. He had called the Lakers a mediocre team previously and also slandered LeBron James, claiming that King James is not a superstar anymore.

However, LeBron has not responded to Karl's claims and it is only some Lakers fans online keep clashing their heads against the Hall of Famer coach.

Also Read: Watch: LeBron James' wife Savannah James hilariously lends a hand to caller struggling to pronounce the word "monogamous"