Watch: LeBron James' wife Savannah James hilariously lends a hand to caller struggling to prounce the word "monogamous"

Future Hall of Famer LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, recently made an appearance on the Everybody's Crazy Podcast. Following her initial podcast appearance, she returned as a guest for another episode. During her first appearance, she discussed her love life, while her second appearance covered different topics.

At one point during the show, James and the host opened up the phone lines for callers. The moment allowed listeners to call in and engage with both Savannah James and the host, April.

In one instance, however, Savannah James couldn't contain her laughter as she attempted to explain that she wanted her man to be monogamous. The word, which means being with only one person at a time as opposed to polygamous, which means being with multiple partners, confused the woman.

Her first attempt at explaining the situation saw her instead refer to the word as mahogany, which is a type of wood. As the woman struggled to retrieve the proper word, Savannah James jumped in, correcting her and assisting her with the word monogamous.

Once things clicked, the trio shared a laugh; however, the woman then once again reverted back to saying mahogany instead of monogamous.

Check out the hilarious clip below that shows Savannah James helping the woman with the word:

"Monogamous"

Savannah James' previous appearance on Everybody's Crazy podcast last week

The four-time NBA champion's wife also appeared on Episode 3 of the podcast, where she dished on her and James' love life. She talked about her upbringing and her parents. The podcast appearance allowed fans to see a glimpse into

As she explained at the time, she and her parents never had a sex talk, something that she also indicated she had been preparing for with her kids. The podcast appearance also included a discussion about PDA (public displays of affection), which James indicated she is okay with.

While speaking specifically about being out at the club, Savannah James explained:

"I f**k with PDA it's a level of PDA. Kissing, hugging, touching. Tongue kissing is good, Tongue kissing, get a little quick one in. ... My husband and me has got kids, so I really don’t. You gonna get it how it comes. But I don't mind it. It's fine," she said.

With one episode released each week, viewers can expect Episode 5 next Tuesday.