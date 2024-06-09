"Celtics black magic strikes again" - NBA fans in frenzy over Luka Doncic's questionable status for Mavericks vs Celtics Game 2

NBA fans went into a frenzy after the latest injury report on Luka Doncic. According to the latest reports by Grant Afseth, the beat reporter for the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic was questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

According to Afseth, Doncic was dealing with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, which can question his availability.

If Doncic is unavailable for the game, it is certainly going to impact the thrill of the game for NBA fans. The fans on Twitter were left in disbelief at the news.

Alluding to the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit with injuries when the Celtics won the playoff series, some of the fans said it was the Celtics' black magic.

"Celtics black magic strikes again," a fan wrote.

"If he doesn't play the Celtics will have faced an injured star in every series this playoffs," another fan said.

"This is Drake fault smh," another fan said.

Some fans also said that if the Celtics win the series, it would be the easiest ring in NBA history.

"About to go down as the least exciting finals in a while. Celtics gonna be called fraud champs too," a fan wrote.

"Celtics gonna get the easiest ring ever," another fan wrote.

However, there were also some fans reacting to the post who were hopeful that the Mavs superstar would play in Game 2 because it was the Finals.

"He’s not missing a Finals game for that," a fan wrote.

"STOP THE CAP, he’s going to play," another fan said.

NBA analyst thinks Luka Doncic can be top 10 if he stays healthy

Luka Doncic has been putting up ridiculous numbers since he arrived in the NBA. Doncic was never a conventional rookie in the NBA and came to the league playing against grown men in Europe. He is crafty, he can shoot and he's one of the most bankable stars in the league.

However, when it comes to longevity, players like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are barely in the conversation. It is Doncic’s idol LeBron James who sits at the top in his own category. James had played over two decades in the league and despite being almost 40 years old, James’ athleticism and production had barely been hit.

On Friday, Malika Andrews asked NBA analyst Zach Lowe about where the NBA title would put Luka Doncic in the all-time great conversation. Lowe said that if Doncic stays healthy for at least a decade, he could get in the top 10 all-time greats list.

"It's just greatness, greatness, greatness," Lowe said. "He controls every possession of every game, the pace of every game.

"If this guy stays healthy for the next 8, 10, 12 years and puts up the kind of numbers he's been putting up, the conversation is gonna be not top 75, it's gonna be top 10 of all time."

Luka Doncic has only played six years in the NBA and has never averaged less than 20 points in his career. In the last two seasons, he has averaged well over 32 points in the regular seasons and averaged 33.9 points per game this season.