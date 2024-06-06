NBA analyst predicts Luka Doncic's ceiling if he matches LeBron James' longevity: "The conversation is going to be top 10"

ESPN analyst Zach Lowe shared his thoughts on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and his ceiling in the NBA. Doncic has led his team to an incredible run so far this postseason as the Mavs have reached the finals. This is the first time the franchise has been in the grandest stage since the 2010-11 season.

All eyes are on Doncic as he's the leader of the Dallas squad that has worked hard to be where it is right now. Together with Kyrie Irving, the Mavs are in the finals and will play a best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics.

Depending on the outcome of the series, fans' perspective of the stars will be career-defining. Right now, many believe that the Slovenian star is one of the best players in the world. Even without an MVP and a championship, some fans have viewed Doncic as an all-time great player.

Lowe said that Doncic is already great, but having the longevity that LeBron James has could change how the Slovenian's career would look like.

"It's just greatness, greatness, greatness," Lowe said. "He controls every possession of every game, the pace of every game.

"If this guy stays healthy for the next 8, 10, 12 years and puts up the kind of numbers he's been putting up, the conversation is gonna be not top 75, it's gonna be top 10 of all time."

Luka Doncic's coach believes he could be the greatest Maverick to win a title

Mavs coach Jason Kidd believes Luka Doncic could be the greatest Maverick to win the title. During his NBA Finals media day availability, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Kidd if Doncic had a shot at becoming the greatest player in the franchise to win the title. Without hesitation, the former star point guard said:

"Yes, yes he does."

Kidd could argue that he has a bit of a chance with that title under his name. He was drafted by the Mavs in 1994. He returned to the team after wandering around the league and won a title with his original team in 2011. The same could be said about his former teammate, Dirk Nowitzki.

The German star was the main guy for Dallas during their 2011 playoff run. Eventually, he led the Mavs to a title and earned Finals MVP. But Doncic could have a better postseason run than the two former stars as he's doing it at a young age.

