"Celtics going home second round": Fans freak out as Jaylen Brown freshens up his look with new hair transformation

NBA fans reacted to Jaylen Brown's new haircut before the NBA playoffs. The Boston Celtics star posted a picture of his new look on his Instagram story that showed him rocking a new short hairstyle.

Ad

In the last few seasons, Brown had braids and a big beard. Before the 2024-25 season, he had gotten rid of his berad. However, after having seen disappointment from his fans, he promised to grow it back.

His new hairstyle is also getting mixed reactions from his fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Some of the disappointed fans wrote that Brown's new look indicated an early exit for the Celtics in the playoffs.

"He did this before the Playoffs. Celtics going home second round lmao," the fan wrote.

"ok? Celtics still not repeating LMFAOO," another fan wrote.

Another fan added that Brown had lost his aura with the new haircut.

"aura all gone💔," the fan wrote.

Ad

Meanwhile, some of the fans were impressed by the new haircut and even gave him a playoff name.

"Playoff Brown Alhamdulillah," the fan wrote.

"‘Bout F**kin’ Time!" another fan wrote.

A fan said that the new haircut was much better than his last pirate look.

"Much better. Jaylen the Pirate wasn’t a good look," the fan wrote.

One of the fans reacted with the famous 'little girl with an impressed face' emoji.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jaylen Brown's injury status downgraded ahead of matchup against Grizzlies

Jaylen Brown is one of the two important pieces for the Boston Celtics for them to have a shot at defending their NBA title this season. Last season, he won the NBA Finals MVP over Jayson Tatum for his effort on both ends of the floor, and the defending champions would need him again come playoff time.

Ad

However, in the last few weeks, the team has had something to worry about: Brown's health. The Celtics star has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks, forcing him to miss games in between. The reigning Finals MVP was out with knee concerns for three consecutive games earlier this month.

After his return against the Sacramento Kings, Jaylen Brown played three consecutive games, the next two being against the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs.

Ad

However, ahead of the Sunday game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown's availability status has been downgraded to "Questionable." According to Noa Dalzell, Brown was dealing with "Right Knee Posterior Impingement."

Expand Tweet

The Celtics have already clinched a playoffs spot and perhaps would want to rest Jaylen Brown for the remainder of the regular season to get him healthy for the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.