Celtics’ Jayson Tatum looks dapper rocking grey suit and $63,507 Patek Philippe watch on CBS Mornings

On Tuesday morning, Jayson Tatum made a TV appearance to announce a partnership for his charity foundation. While talking about his new million-dollar partnership, the Boston Celtics star was seen wearing a high-priced accessory.

Before stepping in front of the cameras, Tatum posted a picture of his full outfit on his Instagram story. On his feet were a pair of Nike Lunar Penny Loafers. However, it was his watch that stood out the most. Tatum was sporting a silver Patek Philipee watch.

Via Jayson Tatum's Instagram story

The Patek Philipee watch has a retail price of $102,170.32. Still early in his NBA career, Tatum has already done well for himself from a financial standpoint. This season alone, he is set to make $32.6 million. Through his first seven seasons, Tatum's earnings sit at just over $120 million.

Jayson Tatum appeared on CBS mornings to announce his partnership with the banking company SoFi. They agreed to a multi-year partnership that will help single parent and low income families.

Jayson Tatum speaks on criticism of Boston Celtics

Since Jayston Tatum entered the league, the Boston Celtics have been one of the top tems in the Eastern Conference. He's led the team on multiple deep playoff runs, but they've never been able to secure a title.

The closest Tatum has gotten to his first ring came in 2022, when Boston reached the NBA Finals. However, they were unable to take down Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

This season, the Celtics are once again one of the top teams in the league. They currently have the best overall record at 41-12, and have created a sizable gap for first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Despite all their success, one NBA legend does not see them as a true contender. Charles Barkley has spoken out in the past about the Celtics not being mentally tough enough to get over the hump.

Tatum was asked about these remarks on CBS mornings, and had a humble answer. He respected Barkley's opinion, and understands nobody is going to believe in the team until they get the job done.

"Nobody can win a championship until you do it. So nobody's going to give us the credit until we actually do it," Tatum said. "That's fine, we don't necessarily pay attention to that."

After coming up short last season, the Celtics made some big changes to their roster. They parted ways with longtime guard Marcus Smart and brought in All-Star talents in the form of Jrue Holiday and Kristpas Porzingis.

These changes have turned Boston into a legitimate title contender. They currently have the NBA's second-best offense along with the third-best defense.

