"Celtics need some bench help" - Paul Pierce admits “itching”  for 10-day contract with Celtics or Mavericks

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has been retired since 2017. However, according to the 46-year-old, he could still play a valuable bench role on a contender if given a 10-day contract to prove himself.

During a recent episode of “KG Certified,” Pierce touched on the work he has been putting in to get back into game shape. The former NBA champion said his workouts are “getting serious” and that he is “itching” to return to play.

Pierce named the Dallas Mavericks as a good fit for him, highlighting how they need more 3-point shooting around stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

“Man, I could help Dallas, dog, down the stretch,” Pierce said. “They need that reliable shooter when Kyrie gets into the lane or Luka Doncic gets into the lane. Uncle P in the corner. Yah! Yah!”

The 10-time All-Star clarified that he isn’t looking for heavy playing time, saying that he would be fine with just 12 minutes per game. However, he added that he would prefer to play in crunch time because he can still knock down “big shots.”

Pierce’s co-host and former Celtics co-star Kevin Garnett later asked him which team he would most like to play fourth-quarter minutes for. The former champion doubled down on his desire to play for Dallas, before adding that he would like to make a comeback with Boston. Pierce highlighted the Celtics’ need for reliable bench players.

“I need to be on a team like the Dallas Mavericks because they got two dudes who could create for me. I ain’t about to be creating my own offense, you know, they’re gonna get into the lane and I’ll be waiting there wide open,” Pierce said.

“Also, s**t, the Celtics need some bench help. Down the stretch, they could use me. Them 3s Al Horford is shooting; I could be shooting them. … That could be me right there.”

Could Paul Pierce help the Celtics or Mavericks?

Paul Pierce last played in the 2016-17 season with the LA Clippers and struggled mightily. He averaged just 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.2 blocks and 0.6 3-pointers per game on 40.0% shooting over 25 games.

Additionally, Pierce last averaged double-digit points (11.9 ppg) in the 2014-15 season with the Washington Wizards. So, most would probably be skeptical whether he could still help an NBA team entering 2024.

Furthermore, the Celtics (16.2) and Mavs (15.5) rank first and second in the NBA in 3s made per game. So, they aren’t exactly desperate for shooting. However, perhaps Pierce may be able to land a private workout with Boston or Dallas to prove he is deserving of an opportunity.

