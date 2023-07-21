"Celtics ruined him" - Kemba Walker joining EuroLeague team leaves NBA fans stunned

Four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is taking his talents to Europe after signing a contract with AS Monaco Basket. Walker last played for the Dallas Mavericks last season but was waived after just nine games on January 23.

As announced by AS Monaco, Walker will be joining the LNB Pro A defending champions on a one-year deal. The team also finished third in the 2022-23 EuroLeague, reaching the competition's Final Four for the first time in franchise history.

AS Monaco defeated Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A Finals, sweeping them in three games. Former NBA player Jordan Lloyd, who played 12 games for the Toronto Raptors in the 2018-19 season, was named Finals MVP.

Fans on social media were quite surprised that Kemba Walker did not receive any offers from NBA teams. Walker was an All-Star three years ago so his fall from grace due to knee injuries was too much for a few supporters.

One fan is putting the blame on the Boston Celtics:

"Celtics ruined him."

This fan commented on how good Walker was during his time in the NBA:

"Kemba had the nastiest crossover step back in the league pre injury."

Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns NBA player (parody) @KDtrey5Five @TheNBACentral @ASMonaco_Basket Kemba had the nastiest crossover step back in the league pre injury.

Another fan just took a shot at Ben Simmons for no apparent reason:

"Ben Simmons and Kemba gonna takeover that league."

𝐌𝐚𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧🇨🇦 @goldenstateover @TheNBACentral @OwnedByBarrett @ASMonaco_Basket ben simmons and kemba gonna takeover that league

A die-hard hoops fan believes AS Monaco has replaced Mike James with Kemba:

"Amazing for Monaco... Replacing Mike James i assume? One walking bucket for another."

Hannah @JuventinaHannah @TheNBACentral @ASMonaco_Basket Amazing for Monaco... Replacing Mike James i assume? One walking bucket for another

This fan is still in shock:

"This decline is crazy to me. But I wish him all the best."

Drizzle @G_nwabs @TheNBACentral This decline is crazy to me. But I wish him all the best

Here are some other reactions to Kemba's move to Europe:

Kemba Walker career retrospective

Kemba Walker during his time with the Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker led the UConn Huskies to the 2011 NCAA Championship during his junior year. Walker was then drafted ninth overall by the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2011. He became the team's first real star since the franchise entered the league in 2004.

Walker led the team to two playoff appearances in 2014 and 2016. However, the Hornets were swept by the LeBron James-led Miami Heat in 2014. They faced the Heat again two years later but put up a much better fight, failing to win Game 7 in Miami.

"Cardiac Kemba" was a two-time All-Star in Charlotte and the Hornets' all-time leading scorer. He left the team in 2019 to join the Boston Celtics in free agency, earning two more All-Star selections. Knee injuries limited him in his two seasons in Boston and was eventually traded to the OKC Thunder in 2021.

The Thunder bought out his contract, allowing him to sign with his hometown team, the New York Knicks. He played just 37 games in New York and was shut down for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

