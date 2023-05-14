Celtics vs 76ers injury report: Lineup for Game 7 Eastern Conference Semifinals (May 14, 2023)

The Celtics vs 76ers matchup will be the only Game 7 of the second round. These two teams will fight for the final spot in the conference finals, and the winner of the game will play against the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics will have an edge as they will play in front of their home crowd. However, it's important to note that the Philadelphia 76ers have won two games of the series in Boston, so it's hard to count them out.

Fortunately for basketball fans, the Celtics vs 76ers injury report has no significant injuries. Both teams will be at their full health and their matchup will be a treat for all neutral fans who enjoy watching competitive basketball.

The Celtics vs 76ers injury report has both teams at their full strength

The Boston Celtics will be at their full strength on Sunday for Game 7. They will only miss Danilo Gallinari, who is still recovering from knee issues. The forward has yet to log a single minute for the team this season and most likely won't return in the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown is no longer listed on the Celtics vs 76ers injury report. The NBA requires teams to list players who use a facemask on the injury report, even though Brown was healthy. However, he no longer uses a mask, which is why the Celtics took him off the injury report.

Jaylen Brown is no longer listed on the injury report (Image via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers don't have a single player on the injury report. After dealing with numerous injuries throughout the season, the Sixers are finally back at their 100%, which is why we expect Game 7 to be very competitive.

Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP, missed the first game of the series due to knee issues. However, he's recovered since then and appears to be fully healthy. Fortunately for the Sixers, they were able to win Game 1 without Embiid and take a 1-0 series lead.

Embiid will be a big part of the upcoming Celtics vs 76ers matchup (Image via Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics have been one of the healthiest teams this postseason, and their key players have been available for every matchup. This is another reason why they are seven-point favorites to win Game 7.

The upcoming matchup will be played on Sunday at 3:30 PM Eastern Time. It will be broadcast on ABC, but basketball fans can also watch it on the NBA League Pass.

