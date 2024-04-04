Chad Johnson boldly claims he beat LeBron James & several other NBA legends in 1v1 with no dribble limits

Winning a one-on-one game against LeBron James is probably one of the best achievements an athlete can have. That's exactly what Chad Ochocinco Johnson claimed, that he played the star forward in a one-on-one game and beat him.

Johnson talked about his alleged achievement during his recent appearance on the "Roommates Show," a podcast hosted by New York Knicks players, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. The former NFL star was proud to claim that he was able to beat James in his sport, among other NBA stars.

It started when Brunson and Hart talked about the last time they played one-on-one, where the former claimed he beat his teammate. Johnson chimed in and boldly said that he knew the weaknesses of their games and had the knowledge on how to beat both of them in a game.

This led to him talking about how he was able to beat James and other NBA stars during a one-on-one game.

"I beat him," Johnson said when asked if he played James. "Carmelo's lost, D-Wade ... Westbrook, easy work.

"Y'all play dribble limit? I don't do that, never heard of that."

Johnson talked about it at the 7:32 mark:

This isn't the first time that Johnson has talked about beating NBA players in a one-on-one game. During his appearance on episode seven of Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay," Ochocinco also talked about how he beat James in a one-on-one game.

However, there isn't any video footage of it, which makes his claims hard to verify.

Chad Johnson dares Jalen Brunson to 1v1 after claiming to beat LeBron James

The confidence that Johnson has in himself is eye-opening. Even at 46 years of age, he still believes that he can hang with NBA players in their prime, claiming that he beat LeBron James in a game. In his appearance in Brunson and Hart's podcast, he also challenged the two Knicks players to play him in a one-on-one game.

"I think it's very important that they know the fact that I chose football is why I wasn't in the NBA," Johnson said. "I know his [Brunson's] weaknesses, I know Josh's weaknesses."

A little later on, Brunson got eager to play Johnson in a game of one-on-one. He told the former NFL star that he was ready and could play immediately. To his surprise, Ochocinco was ready and told the All-Star that he brought his shoes and was ready to play basketball.

"I can do this right now, actually," Brunson said.

