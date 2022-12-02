The Dallas Mavericks will go as far as superstar Luka Doncic can take them. Doncic leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He leads the league in scoring with 33.5 points per game. But as great as he has played, the team is only 10-10 and he will need some help from his teammates.

The NBA title is usually won by a team that has at least two stars who can take over the game at any given time.

“This team would be so lost without this guy," Chandler Parsons said on 'FanDuelTV.' "They know he’s a top three player in the NBA, so they just gotta be ready when their number is called.”

There may be some nights that Doncic doesn’t have it and another player will have to step up. The team is feeling the loss of guard Jalen Brunson, who went to the New York Knicks as a free agent in the offseason. The team needs another playmaker and scorer to help out their star.

Doncic is getting the most support from point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who is averaging 17.0 ppg and 4.8 assists per game. The team is also getting solid play from center Christian Wood, acquired in a trade with the Houston Rockets in June.

If Dinwiddie can get his scoring average to around 22.0 ppg, that could be something the team needs. Wood also needs to be more helpful on the glass and average more than 7.7 rebounds per game.

Luka Doncic putting up big numbers

Ever since Luka Doncic came into the league in 2018, he has been a special player. His stats are now being compared to all-time greats even though the young guard is only in his fifth season.

In Tuesday's 116-113 win over the Golden State Warriors, Luka recorded his third 40-point triple-double of the season, with 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. He is the only player in the NBA to hit that mark this season.

Doncic, a three-time All-Star in four seasons, has five games in his career in which he has crossed the 40-point triple-double threshold. He joins James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson and LeBron James as the only other players to do so that many times.

As good as Luka has been this season, the Mavericks will need a little more from their supporting cast to get back to the Western Conference finals.

