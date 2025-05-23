Chandler Parsons boldly places Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of other Thunder MVPs as best player in franchise history

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was crowned the 2025 NBA MVP. His performance this season, including leading the Thunder's run to the Western Conference Finals, has earned him strong praise from former player Chandler Parsons.

Ad

On Friday's episode of "Run It Back," Parsons hyped up Gilgeous-Alexander, calling him the greatest Thunder of all time, ranking above past stars, including Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

"That's the key is if they get one this year, they're not stopping anytime soon," Parsons said. "This dude's 26 years old. This core is going to be together for so long. ... So it's hard not to think that this dude is the greatest Thunder of all time. As good as Russ was with the MVP triple-doubles and Kevin Durant and James Harden."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring, averaging 32.7 points per game. He also contributed 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 51.9%, including 37.5% from 3-point range.

The former Kentucky star had a 72-game streak of scoring 20+ points. This was the longest streak in a single season since Wilt Chamberlain's 1963-64 season.

He also guided the Thunder to a league-best 68-14 record, which is a franchise record. During the MVP voting, he garnered 71 first-place votes out of 100, defeating Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo and becoming the second Canadian to win the NBA MVP award, after Steve Nash.

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP journey praised by coach Mark Daigneault

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was praised by coach Mark Daigneault during his MVP press conference. Daigneault reminisced on Shai's journey to becoming an MVP.

"I'm just sitting there watching him like, 'Man, I remember when he was scrawny and was on his first contract in The Bubble," the OKC coach said. "Now this guy is a man, father, husband, leader. Just seeing him in that light. He also showed a side to him that we see every day. He let everybody in on that."

Ad

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and head coach Mark Daigneault - Source: Imagn

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to win Game 2 118-103 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. He scored 38 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished eight assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More