Chandler Parsons confronts Josh Giddey whataboutism on Ja Morant celebration take with shot at Memphis: 'Was gonna take a vacation there'

Former Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons is not pleased with Ja Morant's recent celebration. The celebration came after Memphis' 116-115 overtime victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, NBA fans criticized Parsons for not being vocal about OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey's situation.

Morant's celebration received some flak from the media. This is because he is coming off a 25-game suspension for showcasing a firearm twice on Instagram Live. With fans criticizing Parsons for being silent about Giddey's case, he eventually responded to a fan's tweet as a clapback.

Here's Parsons' tweet:

"Damn it, was gonna take a vacation there soon."

Parsons showed he wasn't bothered by the fan's claims of him no longer being welcome in Memphis after he criticized Morant.

Chandler Parsons commented on Ja Morant's recent celebration

Speaking on Fan Duel TV's "Run It Back," Chandler Parsons was critical of Ja Morant's celebration after the win against the Pelicans. Morant had mimicked the firing of guns with hand gestures in celebration. This frustrated Parsons, considering the 25-game suspension that Morant is coming from.

"It's so shocking that we're even talking about him doing possibly the slightest thing gun-related at this point, everything he's done," Parsons said. "And you see he almost catches himself like he's, and then he like kind of turned and he's off. It's ridiculous, but again, like you gotta grow up."

"It's like, what else has to happen for you and your family and your friends to learn? Parsons asked. "Like just make this about basketball, make this about your life, make this about your livelihood, and stop doing things like this because you're my see TV on the court."

Interestingly, NBA fans defended Morant on X, explaining he was doing a New Orleans dance and didn't mean anything harmful about it. It looks as if the league and the media are closely looking into Morant's behavior on and off the court.