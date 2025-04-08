Chandler Parsons questions Shaquille O'Neal's fit for modern NBA games amid 4X NBA Champs boastful claims.

Chandler Parsons questioned 4x NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal's fit in the modern-day league. This comes after the former LA Lakers icon spoke of the game becoming soft, and that factor playing a role in LeBron James' longevity. He believed the lesser physical version of the NBA helped prolong the 40-year-old's career.

Parsons minced no words when sharing his two cents on O'Neal's take, saying:

"Put Shaq in LeBron's draft class. I guarantee he would not have this long or great of a career."

O'Neal had labeled the league "less physical," and that a flagrant foul would mean a fine and suspension. "Guys aren't even f***ing fouling hard no more," he had added.

There was no doubt that O'Neal was a force when he played. He was one of the big and bruising centers imposing his will at ease, and that era of basketball. Alonzo Mourning, Ben Wallace, and Yao Ming were all part of a timeline where physicality remained prominent.

Shaquille O'Neal makes his feelings clear on the lack of greatness in the current NBA

Earlier, Shaquille O'Neal also shared his views on the modern NBA's lack of greatness. He compared it to the time he was an active player in the league:

"I've seen what greatness is. Been there. Played with them," he said. "I don't see that all the time over here. You want me to give these m**********s the same props you're giving them? That s**t will never happen. You can call it hate if you want."

O'Neal's thoughts have been a major topic of debate, and safe to say, this will be an argument that will last as long as the Lakers and James make their run in the playoffs. Only time will tell if James or other players in his timeline share the same views.

