"Change the financial trajectory of historically excluded communities across the United States" - Non-profit manager says Michael Jordan will help Black and Hispanic students learn to manage their finances

Michael Jordan will help nearly half a million Black and Hispanic students learn to manage their finances. The NBA legend and Jordan Brand granted a donation to to a non-profit organization, Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF). These students will now have access to courses that could help shape their future.

According to the Longview News-Journal, an estimated 498,000 students from 639 high schools will benefit from the grant. Some of these schools are located in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Greensboro and Charlotte. Students from low-income families are also eligible to access financial courses.

NGPF's Senior Program Manager, Tori Mansfield, explained why they chose schools with a lot of minority students. Mansfield noted that financial courses are not taught at most public high schools. The program aims to help these students understand what it takes to be financially independent after graduation.

"This grant has the opportunity to change the financial trajectory of historically excluded communities across the United States," Mansfield said. "Students will graduate understanding how to maintain good credit, invest in the stock market, and prepare financially for life after high school."

Tim Ranzetta, one of NGPF's co-founders, was very thankful to the Chicago Bulls legend and his Jordan Brand. The grant was made possible under Jordan Brand's Black Community Commitment program. It's a 10-year, $100 million program that aims to help Black communities.

They will invest in things that help promote economic justice, social justice, education and narrative change.

"We are amazed by the generosity of Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand," Ranzetta said. "Which will increase access to this essential course and build financial capability for the next generation."

Michael Jordan helped open clinics in Charlotte and Wilmington

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

Michael Jordan donated $10 million to Novant Health last year to help fund two clinics in the Hall of Famer's hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina. Jordan also donated $7 million to the same health care system company three years ago to build two clinics in Charlotte, per CBS Sports.

"I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model," Jordan said. "To bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown. Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance.

"Wilmington holds a special place in my heart. And it's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life."

During the pandemic, Jordan's clinics in Charlotte helped treat more than 4,000 patients. They also gave more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. The first of the two clinics in Wilmington finished earlier this year, while the second one was announced in June.

Even though Jordan was born in New York, he grew up in Wilmington. He went to Emsley A. Laney High School before moving to Chapel Hill to study and play at the University of North Carolina. After retiring from the NBA, Jordan ended up becoming the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

