Charles Barkley believes Michael Jordan will not reach out to him to repair their friendship: "We’re both stubborn", says he misses MJ’s friendship

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were not just rivals on the court back in the 1990s, but they were also very close and friends off the court. However, the friendship ended in 2012 when Barkley criticized Jordan's ability as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

In an article by Greg Joyce of the New York Post (h/t Fox Sports), Barkley revealed the words he spoke on air to call out Mike's ownership of the Hornets. "The Round Mound of Rebound" was asking Jordan to stop hiring bad executives to make his team a winner.

"I'm pretty sure I said, ‘As much as I love Michael, until he stops hiring them kiss-asses, and his best friends, he’s never going to be successful as a general manager.’ And I remember pretty much verbatim I said that. And the thing that really pissed me off about it later is Phil Jackson said the exact same thing," Barkley said.

In a piece written by Shaun Powell for NBA.com, Charles Barkley was asked about his current relationship with Michael Jordan. Barkley noted that he still has Jordan's phone number on his phone, but he's not going to apologize by doing his job as an analyst.

Chuck also mentioned that he does not expect "His Airness" to call him and repair their friendship because of his stubbornness. Barkley did acknowledge that he misses their previous relationship and still considers Jordan a brother despite everything that has happened.

"We're both stubborn. Look, I love the dude like a brother and wish him nothing but the best. I got no animosity toward him. I miss his friendship," Barkley said.

Michael Jordan ignored Charles Barkley at the NBA 75th Anniversary Team ceremony

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA celebrated the 75 greatest players in history during halftime of the All-Star Game in Cleveland. Michael Jordan was announced last to a standing ovation from the crowd. Charles Barkley was part of the celebration, being a former NBA MVP and one of the best power forwards ever.

To add to their on-going beef, the cameras caught Jordan ignoring Barkley during the ceremony. Mike greeted and gave hugs to their contemporaries like Dennis Rodman, Clyde Drexler, Kevin McHale and Patrick Ewing. You can watch the video below to see the awkwardness of it.

In an interview on the Forgotten KingzTv 2.0 podcast, Charles Oakley opened up about the friendship between Mike and Chuck. Oakley revealed that Barkley's no longer part of Jordan's inner circle and there's no chance for the NBA on TNT analyst to get back in.

"He can never get back in. No matter what he do. He do jumping jack, push-ups, he can't get back in the family, he out. He crossed the line, he crossed three lines, and he got a ticket for every line he crossed. He found some new friends. I guess on TNT and subway and safeway," Oakley said.

