Charles Barkley boldly declares Dallas Mavericks the 2nd-best team in West after trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks are facing widespread criticism for their superstar swap of Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis with the LA Lakers. However, according to NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley, the blockbuster deal likely bolstered Dallas' standing in the stacked Western Conference.

On Sunday, the Mavericks finalized a three-team deal with the Lakers and Utah Jazz, acquiring Davis, third-year wing Max Christie and LA's 2029 first-round pick.

The Lakers received Doncic and veterans Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. Meanwhile, the Jazz landed sophomore guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-rounders.

The trade reportedly materialized in the shadows, with the rest of the league unaware of Doncic's availability. The 25-year-old superstar is less than a year removed from his first NBA Finals appearance and appeared poised to be Dallas' long-term franchise cornerstone.

Instead, the organization pivoted to a win-now, defensive-minded move, landing the 31-year-old Davis, a premier two-way big man. The 10-time All-Star is expected to give the Mavericks one of the league's most imposing frontcourt rotations, featuring Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington.

Meanwhile, Davis could be an ideal running mate for star point guard Kyrie Irving, with the two potentially forming a lethal inside-out duo.

Nevertheless, many have been unable to move past Dallas willingly giving up Doncic, arguably a top-three player entering his prime.

However, Barkley seemingly sees Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison's vision. During a Sunday appearance on "NBA GameTime," the Hall of Famer projected the new-look Mavericks to be as good as second in the crowded West behind the first-seeded OKC Thunder (38-9).

"OKC (is) my favorite to win this thing, but, man, the Dallas Mavericks, they might have just become the second-best team in the Western Conference," Barkley said.

Dallas (26-24) sits ninth in the West ahead of Davis' debut. However, the franchise is only seven and a half games behind the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (33-16).

The Mavericks have maintained their winning record despite Doncic (calf) being limited to 22 appearances before the trade. Thus, they seemingly have plenty of room for improvement and could position themselves as a playoff dark horse.

Charles Barkley on winner of Mavericks and Lakers' Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

While Charles Barkley expressed optimism about the revamped Anthony Davis-led Mavericks' chances, he noted that NBA championships will decide the trade's winner.

"I think both teams have to win a championship to say they won the trade," Barkley said (timestamp: 4:28). "The only way you can win this trade is if you win a championship."

Barkley added that Dallas is operating under a "three-to-five-year" title window, while LA "probably has a 10-year window" with Luka Doncic.

Given their shortened contention timeline, the Mavericks will likely face elevated pressure as soon as Davis joins their lineup.

