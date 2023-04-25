Charles Barkley hilariously took a shot at Shaquille O'Neal on 'Inside the NBA' on Monday night. While discussing Jimmy Butler's tremendous performance in Game 4, Chuck took note of a familiar name that was missing from the list of highest-scoring playoff games.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler had himself a night on Monday. Coming up with 21 points in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler led a comeback to steal a 119-114 win in Game 4.

Butler ended the game with a historic 56 points. This sees his name etched alongside some of the greatest in NBA playoff history.

The 'Inside the NBA' panel had to give props to Butler for his display. While taking a look at some of the highest individual scoring performances in the playoffs, a popular name showed up. Panelist Charles Barkley was also featured on the list.

Barkley was tied with Butler at 56 points. But Shaquille O'Neal took a jab at Barkley by asking him to "pass the ball." Kenny Smith joined in on the trolling by saying Butler's performance was better.

Chuck eventually retaliated by saying:

"How low do I got to go down to find Shaq?

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Chuck taking shots at Shaq 🤣 Chuck taking shots at Shaq 🤣 https://t.co/YI9WfpFS7Y

The banter that followed from Chuck only made the exchange funnier. While Shaq tried to defend himself, Barkley quite clearly won this round.

Barkley was quite the playoff performer. With an average of 23.0 points and 12.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs, Chuck was quite dominant. However, Barkley didn't enjoy much postseason success in his career.

Shaq's highest-scoring game in the playoffs saw him notch 46 points. Although this isn't as impressive as Chuck's 56-point performance, Shaq has the championship accolades to flex on Barkley.

Shaquille O'Neal was dominant even in the playoffs

Shaquille O'Neal enjoyed most of his postseason success with the LA Lakers. However, the 'Big Diesel' came into the playoffs as an unstoppable force.

Shaq missed the playoffs in his rookie season. By his sophomore season, however, O'Neal and the Orlando Magic were headed to the postseason. Although they lost in the first round, he notched an average of 20.7 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

Shaquille O'Neal continued to average at least 20 points per game in the playoffs till 2004. He was at the height of his powers in the 2000 NBA playoffs where he averaged 30.7 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. He also won his first ring with the LA Lakers that season.

