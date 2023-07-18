NBA legend Charles Barkley addressed his recent viral speech in which he stood up for the LGBTQ+ community. He has since stood his ground and stayed consistent with his stance once again for the said community.

Barkley isn't shy to share what's on his mind. Most of the time, he doesn't hold back, which usually catches some off guard. The former Phoenix Suns star talked about his standing with the LGBTQ+ community and said that he isn't worried about getting canceled for standing up for the community.

"I ain’t worried about getting canceled," Barkley said, "because let me tell you something, if y’all fire me and give me all that money, I’m going to be playing golf every f***ing day.

"So, listen, as I said last night, if you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re trans, God bless you. And if you have a problem with them, f*** you."

Barkley talks about his recent speech about the LGBTQ+ community.

With the way things look, Barkley is serious about defending the LGBTQ+ community. He's been vocal about it in the past and has been consistent with where he stands.His support for the particular community will likely not change anytime soon.

Charles Barkley stood up for the LGBTQ+ community while drunk

The 11-time All-Star went viral recently while making strong claims about backing up the LGBTQ+ community. While Charles Barkley was drunk, he took his chance to show everyone his support for the community.

"I want you all to drink this f**king beer," Barkley said. "I got three cases of Bud Light, and I want to say this.

"If you’re gay, bless you. If you’re transgender, bless you. If you ever have a problem with that, f**k you!

"I’m gonna buy some drinks for y’all. And I’m gonna buy Bud Light. And I’m gonna tell y’all something: All you rednecks or a**holes who don’t want to drink Bud Light, f*** y’all. Hey, y’all can’t cancel me."

Charles Barkley encourages the audience to drink Bud Light.

This isn't the first time that Charles Barkley made everyone aware of who he supports. Last year, he gave a similar speech about being on the side of the LGBTQ+ community.

Barkley also encouraged the audience to drink Bud Light+ for a specific reason. The product partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, one of the biggest supporters of the transgender community. Due to that reason, Barkley drank Bud Light to show his support to a particular community.

Bud Light has had some backlash due to the move they made. Its parent company has lost $27 billion since announcing its partnership with Mulvaney.

