Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are known for their friendly banter as co-hosts of Inside the NBA. However, Chuck had to withstand an onslaught of hilarious comments from the panel without much opportunity to defend himself.

Shaq and Barkley have developed a sort of chemistry with each other on air, providing comic relief on TNT's "Inside the NBA". With constant banter paired with Kenny Smith instigating fights, fans have found a reason to keep coming back for the show.

In one such exchange on the panel, Barkley was hilariously interrupted while narrating a story. Barkley was talking about a meeting with legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich:

"Gregg Popovich, one of the greatest coaches ever, said something to me one time. We were down there doing a game and-"

While Barkley was narrating the story, he was cut off by Kenny who came in with a quick jab and said:

"Stop eating?"

Shaq followed up to Kenny's comment with:

"Don't go to Krispy Kreme?"

Meanwhile, Ernie Johnson simply built upon it and added:

"Not every play is designed for you."

While that was funny in itself, Smith hilariously took it a step further by adding a pun on EJ's comment.

"Not every PLATE is designed for you."

Barkley couldn't resist holding back his laughter at this point either. However, it was apparent that he was fuming. After a few chuckles, Barkley said:

"I'll hit a man with glasses."

Considering that the entire panel, other than Chuck, wore glasses, Barkley implied everyone was a target. However, Smith deflected that in typical fashion:

"Hey, you're making a lot of money. Please hit me. I'm looking for a week off."

Eventually, the Chuckster couldn't get around to finishing his story as Shaquille O'Neal and Co. certainly made the most of the situation.

Shaquille O'Neal stint with Inside the NBA

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal became a member of the Inside the crew almost immediately on retirement in 2011. Considering the big man's larger-than-life personality and penchant for presentation, he was a tremendous addition to the crew right away.

O'Neal's dynamic and chemistry with the rest of the crew is certainly what makes the show very appealing for fans. Shaq was excited to go on vacation early this season after Miami ended Boston's playoff run.

However, with quality entertainment on the way, we look forward to seeing him back on the panel next season.

