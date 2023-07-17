When Charles Barkley mocked Ernie Johnson on live TV for his massive forehead -"That thing look like a globe"

Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson have worked together at Inside the NBA for over 20 years. “Elevator Ernie” has been with the show since 1990 while “Chuck” joined as a co-host in 2000.

On most occasions, Barkley defends Johnson from Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Sometimes, the Hall of Fame player just would lash out like this:

“You should be insecure ‘cause when you started your career in black and white your forehead didn’t look that big. But now in 4K, that thing look like a globe.”

Charles Barkley was taking a hilarious dig at Ernie Johnson, which is par for the course. Johnson has been known to rib the “Chuckster” as well for his predictions, styles and wacky comments on live TV.

Johnson, who is easily the most level-headed among the four award-winning hosts, nearly cussed out Barkley in one of the episodes of Inside the NBA.

Barkley was jokingly taking a shot at Johnson when “Elevator Ernie” responded:

“I’ll even take bs like that from you with a smile on my face. I came about that close!”

When they’re not working with Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, Barkley and Ernie Johnson also do their podcast. They have “The Steam Room” to discuss a myriad of things with different guests. More often than not, their conversation goes beyond basketball and the work they do for Turner Sports.

Charles Barkley surprised Ernie Johnson by announcing EJ’s induction into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson were covering Capital One’s The Match when the former NBA MVP surprised his TNT co-host with this announcement:

“This is big. I’m the only person up here who knows this. I wanna be the first person. It’s an honor and a privilege to congratulate Ernie Johnson for going into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Johnson wasn't sure at first if Barkley was pranking him but eventually blurted out his disbelief:

“Get out of here. Chuckster, what are you talking about? ... That is awesome. Thank you so much. You know what? I’m taking the rest of the day off. ... I am humbled beyond words. Thank you so much, it means the world to me.”

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Chuck surprised Ernie with the news that he will be inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Johnson added that he has been broadcasting for 40 years, 34 of which were with Turner Sports. Barkley has been a part of his work for 23 of those years.

