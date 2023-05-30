"I love summer vacation more"- Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are relieved that they will not have to work anymore this season

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal were delighted to know that Monday night was their final live broadcast of NBA on TNT for the 2022-23 season. The TNT members Chuck, Ernie, Kenny, and Shaq will be covering Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals (ECF) matchup between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

While everyone is looking forward to the conclusion of the nail-biting series, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are both fixated on finally going on vacation.

Barkley was thankful after Ernie Johnson mentioned that Game 7 will be their last show of the year. Chuck explained that while he'll always have a passion for basketball, nothing beats kicking back and relaxing all day long.

"Hey, I love basketball," Barkley exclaimed. "But I love summer vacation more. I ain't gonna go on here and lie. ... I love you guys. See you in October."

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's last coverage of ECF Game 7

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are currently working on their last show of the season. They're currently covering Game 7 of the ECF, which is a crucial matchup for both the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. If the Celtics end up winning, they'll make history by becoming the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit.

If the Heat can somehow reignite their fire and win, they'll also make history by becoming the second 8th-seeded team in league history to make the NBA Finals. A lot is at stake in the final game, and everyone is intrigued to know what the outcome will be.

Looking at the current situation, Boston has all the momentum after winning three straight games. Then, there's the fact that they have a homecourt advantage for Game 7. Adding the two factors together, it seems like the Celtics have the best chances of coming out on top in the ECF.

However, we shouldn't count Jimmy Butler and Miami out just yet. Butler has proven throughout the entire postseason that he's more than capable of slaying giants. While Jimmy has been a bit absent in the last three games, his "Buckets" mode is a real thing and could suddenly activate in the crucial matchup. With that said, the match could go either way.

