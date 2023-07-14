Charles Barkley recently destroyed Shaq publicly when he found out that he got his son, Shareef two cars for his birthday.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal co-host the show - Inside the NBA, along with Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith. They usually analyze players and games but are also seen goofing around and poking fun at each other a lot of the time.

The crew first called out Shaq about his son having two cars and how that adds up to Shaq's earlier statements about being hard on his son.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The crew doesn't believe that being tough on Shareef means getting him two cars. Here is Shaq's response to this:

"The Lambo - if he gets straight A's, he can get that while he's in high school."

While it's not normal, it does make some sense as to why Shaq would incentivize his son Shareef with a Lambo if he performs well in school. After all, a lot of parents use this tactic albeit not with the gift being a Lambo.

However, Charles Barkley was just not having it. Barkley was quick to rebut Shaq with a snarky comment. In fact, it isn't even quite clear if Barkley's comment throws shade at Shaq or Shareef, but it did manage to raise some eyebrows. Here is what Barkley said:

"If he got your brain, he got no chance at getting that Lambo."

Barkley did not hold back at all, destroying Shaq on national TV. That said, there is no bad blood between the two.

Charles Barkley calls Shaquille O’Neal’s obsession "stupid", says "You don't waste money on cars.”

CarHP: Shaq's car collection

Shaquille O'Neal is a man of many tastes and has made some rare and expensive purchases in his life. Part of these purchases have gone toward his extensive luxury car collection. His car collection includes cars from brands such as Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Mercedes, Cadillac, and more.

Charles Barkley on the other hand is not a fan of this. He feels that there is absolutely no need to spend money on a sportscar. In fact, when Barkley was asked by Jennifer Hudson what his worse purchase ever was, Barkley was quick to answer Porsche.

“A Porsche, early in my career. Cars are stupid, you don’t waste money on cars, that’s just stupid.”

When Hudson pushed back on Barkley because she loves cars as well. Barkley further argued for his point.

“No no no, you don’t waste money on cars. You know I bought about two Porsches and then I realized that they make you go fast, that’s certain cars you have to drive fast.

Yeah so like in my life now I have a Kia. It just gets me from A to B, I am just trying to get from A to B.”

Barkley believes his high net worth is much better used on philanthropy amongst other interests.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault