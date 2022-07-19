5 most expensive cars owned by Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal had an incredible career in the NBA, having played for six different franchises. However, he is bes known for his time with the LA Lakers and Miami Heat. There has been no scarcity of awards for the big-man, ranging from four championships to three All-Star MVPs.

Shaquille O’Neal has a charismatic character and intriguing personality. When he talks, people want to listen – and that is exactly what has helped his brand off the court. O’Neal has earned a lot of money and doesn’t shy away from spending it the way he wants to.

O’Neal’s automobile collection has quite a spread, but most of it depicts his nature. Let’s take a look at some of them:

#5: Convertible Mercedes Benz S550 Sedan - $140,000

Convertible Mercedes Benz S550 Sedan

The four-time NBA champion’s size was a big factor in his dominance of the league, and apparently had an impact on his vehicle purchase as well. The Convertible Mercedes Benz S550 Sedan was customized to make sure O’Neal fit in comfortably.

The Mercedes has its retractable fabric roof and doors open suicide style.

#4: Superman Range Rover - $140,000

Shaquille O’Neal likes to add a touch of personality to his car, which is quite visible in the Range Rover he owns. He added a chrome Superman logo on the front and made other minor adjustments, making sure people know he’s around.

The car features a high level of comfort, which is apt for Shaquille O’Neal’s frame – while the subtle modifications make it just what he prefers.

#3: Lamborghini Gallardo - $190,000

Shaquille O'Neal's Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Gallardo is a sleek and fashionable car that is known for its compact size. But when a celebrity like O’Neal comes knocking, adjustments are a no-brainer. O’Neal got the vehicle stretched to fit into it, but the adjustments would hardly be noticeable with the car zooming past you.

The custom work was completed by Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters, a specialist in car customization and aerospace fabrication.

#2: 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan - $380,000

2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is considered to be a very luxurious car, which comes with a lot of space inside.

This isn’t the only Rolls-Royce Shaquille O’Neal owns, displaying his taste in automobiles. This is probably one of the few cars that wasn’t really customized to fit him in.

#1: Rolls-Royce Phantom - $475,000

O'Neals Rolls-Royce Phantom

O’Neal clearly doesn’t mind spending a lot of money when it gives him all the luxury it needs. The Rolls-Royce Phantom is a special car for O’Neal, considering he gifted two Phantoms – one to his Miami Heat teammate LeBron James, and the other to Donald Trump.

Shaquille O’Neal’s garage displays quite a unique taste in cars, but most of them match his personality.

