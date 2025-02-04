Charles Barkley drops bombshell on future as NBA analyst

Charley Barkley, who has been a vital part of the "Inside the NBA" crew for over a decade, announced that he will not be joining NBC or Amazon. Speaking on "The Steam Room" on Tuesday, Barkley said that his heart will always be with Turner Sports, which has been producing the show.

"I'm informing NBC that I will not accept their offer," Barkley said. "I'm gonna cancel future meetings with Amazon. My heart is always and will be at Turner Sports."

Barkley added that he met with NBC but would be canceling his meeting with Amazon as he emphasized that his workload would remain a top priority in negotiations as an NBA analyst.

“As I’ve said, it’s all going to be dictated by my work load. I’m not going to work more as I get older,” Barkley said. “And that is my only decision moving forward — how much I’m going to work.”

The announcement means that there is a high likelihood that Barkley will stay with the TNT-produced "Inside The NBA" as it airs on ESPN next season.

However, the former NBA superstar pointed out that he still needs to know how his workload will be with TNT and ESPN to move further in their negotiations.

“I’m hoping that this thing come together and I can stay with TNT and ESPN,” Barkley said. “I have great friends and mentors. I’m going to sit down with those guys and say that this is what TNT and ESPN is offering me as far as the workload.”

Barkley has been an NBA analyst since 2000 for TNT, appearing in pregame and postgame shows produced by the company. He gained popularity as an analyst with "Inside the NBA" alongside Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.

In his 25 years with TNT, Barkley has also been recognized by Sports Emmy Awards as an outstanding studio analyst five times.

