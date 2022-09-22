"This is like hitting the lottery to be able to play basketball for a living" - Charles Barkley encourages youth to pursue education instead of dreaming of an NBA gig

Charles Barkley declared back in 1993 that he was not a role model. Fast forward to 2022, Barkley is encouraging the youth to pursue education rather than dream of playing in the NBA. The Hall of Fame forward knows that only a handful of people will make it to the league.

Barkley was in Springfield, Massachusetts, a couple of weeks ago to help welcome the new members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was interviewed by David McKinzie III of Reveal Suits, the company that makes the Hall of Fame blazers.

McKinzie asked Barkley if he had any advice for aspiring players who might want to play in the NBA. Barkley said he does not want young kids to pursue sports, comparing becoming a professional athlete to winning the lottery. However, he wants these kids to finish their education and get a real hardworking job.

"When I talk to young Black kids, we never talk about athletics. Because this is like hitting the lottery to be able to play basketball for a living," Barkley said. "I talk to young Black kids about being doctors, lawyers, teachers, firemen, policemen, engineers and things like that.

"I never talk to young Black kids about playing sports. Listen, there's 200 something players in the Hall. The chance of you being there is like hitting the lottery. When I talk to young Black kids, please get your education."

Charles Barkley was the presenter for a couple of new Hall of Famers – Lindsay Whalen and Theresa Shank Grentz. Barkley is one of the most influential players in NBA history. He's also one of the greatest ever and one of the few players to get inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

The 59-year-old legend was inducted as a player in 2006 after a 16-year NBA career. He was inducted as part of the "Dream Team" in 2010, helping Team USA win an Olympic gold medal in Barcelona in 1992.

Charles Barkley's controversial role model commercial

Charles Barkley is one of the most entertaining people in the NBA today, but he was also a controversial figure during his playing days. Barkley was famous for fighting with players as well as fans. There was even an incident wherein he spat on a young girl after trying to spit on a heckler.

But one of his most controversial moves happened in 1993 because of a Nike commercial. Barkley has always been an advocate of how athletes should never be role models for children. With Nike sales plummeting around that time, they decided to release a commercial starring the Phoenix Suns legend.

"I am not a role model," Barkley said. "I'm not paid to be a role model. I'm paid to wreak havoc on the basketball court. Parents should be role models. Just because I dunk a basketball doesn't mean I should raise your kids."

The commercial is quite possibly one of the most famous, or infamous, in history. It divided the people, but Charles Barkley and Nike were able to send their message. Nike also got the much-needed buzz during a troubling time.

