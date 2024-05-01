Charles Barkley labels Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen equation 'messy' as Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen carry on awkward romance

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley weighed in on the Marcus Jordan-Larsa Pippen relationship saga this week after the pair were spotted at the beach. While the on-again-off-again couple were seen together and reports indicated that they were trying to work out their issues, the relationship is still considered awkward by many.

In addition to the massive age gap between the two, Larsa Pippen is, of course, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, the ex-teammate of Marcus Jordan's father, Michael Jordan. The two won six titles together with the Chicago Bulls but have butted heads on and off the court, and not just because of their different leadership styles.

Reports indicated that Pippen wasn't happy with his portrayal in "The Last Dance," and although those reports were initially squashed, Pippen's autobiography painted a different picture.

Then, the Hall of Fame duo found themselves in the middle of a relationship scandal when Larsa Pippen began dating Marcus Jordan. The way Charles Barkley sees things, the whole relationship is messy.

"I feel bad for Michael. I feel bad for Scottie," Barkley said on "Club Shay Shay." "That is so messy. I don’t like messy. Because when it’s messy, everybody has an opinion on it. Everybody has an opinion. And you know the internet is not a place for messy. You have to understand it’s a lot of kids involved. And people are mean. People are mean."

"Can't ever be the same" - Charles Barkley believes Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship has been ruined by Marcus Jordan-Larsa Pippen relationship

Throughout Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship, fans questioned the awkward nature of the romance.

Michael Jordan was filmed saying he didn't approve while leaving a restaurant.

That moment created even more controversy around the couple, with Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen then discussing it on their podcast. Larsa said she was both embarrassed and traumatized by the six-time champ's comments. Marcus indicated he and his dad had spoken about the relationship, and Michael approved of it.

"I feel bad for everybody involved because I see all the pictures," Barkley said on "Club Shay Shay." "I don’t do the comments stuff, but I know they’re going to be mean. I just hate messy, and it’s just really messy. And there are no winners – there’s only losers. Obviously, Michael and Scottie’s relationship can’t ever be the same."

Despite the couple getting through the MJ scandal, they wound up splitting up months later, before rekindling for Valentine's Day in Miami. While they had also unfollowed one another on Instagram, they were seen on the beach recently, fueling reports that they are back together. Although they've appeared publicly together, the couple is still split up.