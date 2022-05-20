"Then you look at Magic and Bird... and Michael" - Charles Barkley shares his Mount Rushmore of NBA history, calls GOAT debates "lazy"

The NBA has been around long enough to see many of its superstars make an impact on and off the floor. While the early superstars helped elevate the platform for future stars, some of them made a societal impact as well.

Recent debates about the NBA’s Greatest Of All Time have tried to factor in the star’s impact – both on and off the court. Michael Jordan and LeBron James fans have rallied for their pick. But Charles Barkley feels that different generations had different scenarios to play out and called the GOAT debate “lazy.”

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "These are the most important figures as far as basketball in my opinion."



Chuck shares his "Mount Rushmore" of NBA history. "These are the most important figures as far as basketball in my opinion."Chuck shares his "Mount Rushmore" of NBA history. https://t.co/ObDZ3MuXEy

On the “NBA on TNT,” Barkley said:

“I think that the debate about who’s the GOAT is lazy. Because you have to breakdown generations. These are the most important figures, as far as basketball, in my opinion. You talk about Mr. (Bill) Russell, who is the most important as far as social justice, obviously going back to Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar.

“And then you look at Magic and Bird, then Michael. Then you got Kobe. Then you got LeBron. And we’re so lucky to have, like they’re all on the Mount Rushmore in my opinion.”

Russell built his legacy on being the greatest winner in U.S. professional team sports history, winning 11 championships while participating in the civil rights movement. Abdul-Jabbar set many records he still holds. The famed rivalry between Bird and Magic got the league a lot of eyeballs, elevating its status within American sports watchers.

Jordan’s winning mentality and poise on the court earned the league a lot of recognition globally, making his name synonymous with basketball. The late Bryant’s work ethic and mentality has inspired many generations, drawing them to the sport of basketball. James, who is still active at the age of 37, has been a driver of social change through his initiatives off the court.

Each one of these superstars has done something for the sport, apart from excelling on the court. That’s probably why Barkley picked seven of them, despite the term Mount Rushmore generally suggesting a top four. They’ve helped create awareness and pave the way for the players in the league today. Barkley went on to comment on their importance and impact, saying:

“So, I’d like to talk about all those guys, 'cause, I think, without those guys, guys wouldn’t be making $50 million a year.”

The NBA’s GOAT debate resurfaced multiple times this season

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two names heard most when deciding the NBA’s true GOAT. While Jordan has won six NBA titles and brought global recognition to the league, James has been statistically great and continues to play at a high level to this day. James’ initiatives off the court, like the I-Promise school, have been life-changing for the younger generations.

This season, James reached new levels of greatness – delivering at an MVP level during his 19th season. He averaged 30.3 points in 56 games on his way to surpass Karl Malone in all-time scoring. James is now second to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, only 1,325 points behind him.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers LeBron James moves to number 2 on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list. LeBron James moves to number 2 on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list. https://t.co/4XJNlHBcfu

James’ individual performance this season has been highly praised, and as a result, analysts clamored for stats and points to justify their selection for GOAT. However, as expected, they never came to any conclusions, in a debate that is most likely to go on for ages.

