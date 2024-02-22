Charles Barkley reaffirms Republican support by vouching for Nikki Haley on latest 'King Charles' appearance

Along with sharing his thoughts about the NBA, Charles Barkley has also dipped into the world of politics. The Hall of Fame big man recently shared who he plans to support from the Republican party.

During a recent episode of their CNN show "King Charles," Barkley and Gayle King had Nikki Haley on as a guest. Haley is currently in the race to represent the Republican party in the upcoming 2024 United State Presidental election.

While speaking with Haley, Charles Barkley shared how eager he is to vote for her.

"I'm dying to vote for you," Barkley said. "I want to give all my energy and all my heart behind your campaign."

While Barkley did say he wants to vote for Haley, he also touched on how thrown off he was by some of her comments regarding racism in America. The NBA legend then gave her a chance to explain herself.

Before becoming a presidental candidate, Haley spent six years as the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. She also served as an ambassador for the United Nations from 2017 to 2018.

Charles Barkley previously mocked comments made by Nikki Haley

Just because Charles Barkley has admitted he wants to vote for Nikki Haley does not mean he agrees with everything she says or does. The longtime Philadelphia 76ers big man openly mocked some of her more recent comments.

While speaking on Fox News, Haley made the remark that America has never been a racist country. Barkley replayed the clip on "King Charles" before giving an extremely sarcastic response. Before he went on his rant, Gayle King said the show asked people on the street what they thought of Haley's comment and nobody agreed with her.

"She's 100 correct. If you forget about slavery, Jim Crowe, segragation, antisemitism, Asian Hate that's been going on in this country, America has been smooth sailing," Barkley said.

Barkley and King came together over the summer to promote their new show on CNN. It first aired on November 29th, and has already released 10 episodes. Among the guests to appear on the show includes current Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Before jumping into the world of politics, Barkley enjoyed a successful career in the NBA. He played for 16 years before being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

When his playing days were over, Charles Barkley quickly transitioned into a career as a broadcaster. Alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, he is part of the legendary program "Inside the NBA."

It's still unknown if Haley will be on the ballot come election day in November. However, if she is, it's safe to assume who Barkley will be voting for.