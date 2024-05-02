Charles Barkley and TNT crew amused as Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" plays during halftime report.

Charles Barkley and the rest of the "Inside the NBA" crew reacted to rapper Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Euphoria" during the halftime report for Game 5 of the playoff series between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

While Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith were amused listening to the track during the show, 'Sir Charles' was left unimpressed.

''Euphoria'' is the latest diss track of Compton native Lamar against Canadian rapper Drake, the latest chapter in the long-standing feud between the two hip-hop royalties.

While the track was being played in the background, the TNT panelists chimed in.

Smith, obviously aware of what was going on between Lamar and Drake, uttered:

"C'mon man ... Why y'all putting us in the middle of the rap beef. We gonna play one side, we gotta play the other side."

Charles Barkley, for his part, was anything but amused by it, taking a dig at the warring artists by saying:

"Rap beef... Grown-a** man"

The feud between Lamar and Drake dates back to 2013 and has ballooned since because of the contrasting approaches they have taken in their respective careers.

They have gone back and forth in varying diss tracks over the years, with ''Euphoria'' being the latest addition to the feud in response to Drake's taunting of Lamar in recent weeks.

Charles Barkley chides Paul George and James Harden for poor performance in Game 5

While Charles Barkley would have none of the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, he had a lot to say on the poor performance of Paul George and James Harden in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles.

The LA Clippers bowed to the visiting Mavericks, 123-93, hugely because their two leaders hardly made their presence felt.

After combining for 66 points in Game 4, where they tied the series at 2-2, George and Harden only combined for 22 points on a dismal 6-of-25 shooting. 'PG' had 15 points while 'The Beard' had seven as the duo never got going.

Charles Barkley was disappointed with their performances considering the importance of the game.

He said:

"Those two guys were great in Game 4. They get the momentum back and come home and play that bad. That game was over at halftime. C'mon, that was ridiculous, right there. There ain't anybody can say. This is just straight fact, 6-of-25 after going 23-of-36 previously."

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 3:21:

George and Harden were going great guns leading up to Game 5. George was averaging 21 points while Harden had a team-high 26 points to go along with seven assists.

The Clippers will try to keep their season alive in Game 6 set for Friday in Dallas.