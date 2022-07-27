"Charles is not an expert player... 'Inside the NBA' is arguably the best studio sports show ever" - NBA radio show host highlights what a major loss Charles Barkley would be for the league

Charles Barkley has been a fixture within the NBA media for more than two decades as a studio analyst for Turner Sports. He turned an all-time great career into an iconic role as one of the most lovable and, at times, controversial analysts in basketball history.

The former MVP reportedly still has roughly three years on his contract but could be enticed by LIV Golf for something considerably higher. There is a general sense among several basketball analysts that Turner Sports may let go of “Chuck” should he accept the golf company’s offer.

According to Rich Eisen, a potential move by Barkley to golf could mean more than just a loss for Turner Sports:

“Charles does a great job in any broadcast he is a part of … It enhances the enjoyment, enhances the comedy, the fun, the behind-the-scenes stuff.”

Eisen continued:

“Charles is not an expert player [golf] as we all know ... His ability to say anything at any time and say it with a smile but say it with a jab, there’s hardly anybody like him.”

He went on to say:

“He is the envy of any broadcasting he’s on. If he joins the LIV Tour, it seems that he runs the risk of no longer being in Turner, which would be a loss for all of us.”

Eisen concluded:

“We would all lose out [and] not only because 'Inside the NBA' is arguably the best studio sports show ever and his insight on the NBA. If we lose that, it would be a loss for all of us.”

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post interviewed Charles Barkley on his potential move to LIV Golf and what it could mean for his future. Barkley would like to work on both fronts, but understands how things could turn out.

“In a perfect scenario, I would love to do both,” Barkley told The Post. “I don’t know how Turner’s sponsors are going to feel about it. I know there is going to be some blowback.”

Several golfers, including Phil Mickelson, have already lost sponsorships following their commitment to play for the Saudi Arabian golf league. The LIV Golf Tour has been accused of “sport washing” and of paying “blood money” to players.

It’s for the same reason that the former Phoenix Suns superstar may be forced to leave his role with 'NBA on TNT.' Charles Barkley asserted his thoughts on the accusations during the said interview.

“I told [Greg Norman],” Barkley said. “'Listen, they are making up words, like ‘blood money’ and ‘sports washing’.' I said, 'We have all taken ‘blood money’ and we all have ‘sports washed’ something so I don’t like those words, to be honest with you'.”

Charles Barkley is still waiting for the offer from LIV Golf Tour

Charles Barkley is still waiting for the "crazy" offer LIV Golf would need to entice him to take the broadcast job. [Photo: New York Post]

Charles Barkley earns roughly $10 million a year in his gig with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith on 'NBA on TNT.' He also reportedly pockets a little north of another $10 million in endorsements.

However, he will accept a broadcast role with the controversial golf league if it offers a “crazy” amount of money. In an interview with Dan Patrick, Barkley didn’t hold back on what could push him to take the potential job:

“If they triple it, next time I'm on your show, the first question better be 'Charles, where we celebrating at tonight?' That should be your first question if they triple what I'm making now.”

The former Philadelphia 76ers superstar wouldn’t hesitate if LIV Golf coughs up $60 million a year to pry the beloved studio analyst. Charles Barkley will give Greg Norman until Thursday (July 28) to come up with something enticing.

“The deadline's gonna be Thursday ... I'm not gonna keep TNT in limbo, to be honest with you. I don't think it's fair to them.”

