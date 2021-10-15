Charlotte Hornets sign LiAngelo Ball to non-guaranteed deal, expected to play in G-League

The Charlotte Hornets have signed forward LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed deal. Ball is expected to suit up for the Hornets' G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Charlotte Hornets signed LiAngelo Ball to a contract before he was supposed to enter the NBA G-League Draft. The primary reason why the Hornets did so is to gain the rights for Ball.

An earlier report by Charania mentioned that Ball would sign a deal with the G-League to make him eligible for the 2021 NBGL Draft on October 23rd. The Charlotte Hornets' Greensboro Swarm were interested in selecting him.

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to waive LiAngelo Ball to make him one of their affiliate players through an Exhibit-10 deal. Entering the season, Ball has the opportunity to get called up and play in the NBA.

LiAngelo Ball had a great Summer League for the Charlotte Hornets

After not getting selected in the 2018 NBA Draft, LiAngelo Ball played for the Los Angeles Ballers in the Junior Basketball Association founded by his dad, LaVar Ball. He then had stints with the Oklahoma City Blues and Detroit Pistons, but never had the opportunity to play for them.

With the help of his younger brother, LaMelo Ball, he was invited by the Charlotte Hornets and earned a spot on their 2021 Summer League roster. In five games, LiAngelo averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

The Charlotte Hornets' coaching staff had nothing but praise for LiAngelo Ball after the Summer League. Assistant coach Jay Triano loved what he saw from the second Ball brother, saying:

“Great kid. Love him. He was at the facility practicing everyday for two months to play in the Summer League. Shows a ton of character. He can shoot it, great feel, knack for scoring."

LiAngelo Ball is the second son of LaVar Ball. His older brother, Lonzo, currently plays for the Chicago Bulls after stints with the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans. The youngest Ball brother, LaMelo, is the reigning Rookie of the Year for the Charlotte Hornets.

