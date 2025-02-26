  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 26, 2025 04:08 GMT
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score for Feb. 25 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Charlotte Hornets continued a brutal nine-game road trip on Tuesday with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Charlotte hoped to snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the third time in February. The Hornets, without key players including LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, were heavy underdogs entering the game.

Ad

KJ Simpson led the Hornets with eight first-quarter points. Mark Williams contributed four points and five rebounds as Charlotte faced an early 28-18 deficit.

Steph Curry scored eight points to pace the Warriors' balanced attack. Golden State's bench gave the team a boost behind Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield. Jimmy Butler failed to score but had two rebounds and two assists in the opening quarter.

The Hornets played better in the second quarter to stay within striking distance of the hosts. Simpson, Williams, Miles Bridges and Josh Green provided the scoring punch. The 12 turnovers committed by Charlotte in the first half significantly helped the Warriors grab a 56-41 halftime lead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Miles Bridges65200
Mark Williams68002
Josh Green61310
Nick Smith Jr.52101
KJ Simpson82110
Moussa Diabate02000
Seth Curry31000
Damion Baugh23200
Wendell Moore Jr.55000
Taj Gibson----------
Josh Okogie- - --------
Jusuf Nurkic- - --------
Elfrid Payton- - --------
Ad

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green93221
Jimmy Butler III44210
Stephen Curry83500
Brandin Podziemski66010
Kevon Looney42010
Gui Santos03420
Quinten Post22000
Buddy Hield71110
Gary Payton II112210
Jackson Rowe----------
Kevin Knox II----------
Trayce Jackson-Davis- - --------
Yuri Collins- - --------
Pat Spencer- - --------
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी