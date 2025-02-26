Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets continued a brutal nine-game road trip on Tuesday with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Charlotte hoped to snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the third time in February. The Hornets, without key players including LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, were heavy underdogs entering the game.
KJ Simpson led the Hornets with eight first-quarter points. Mark Williams contributed four points and five rebounds as Charlotte faced an early 28-18 deficit.
Steph Curry scored eight points to pace the Warriors' balanced attack. Golden State's bench gave the team a boost behind Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield. Jimmy Butler failed to score but had two rebounds and two assists in the opening quarter.
The Hornets played better in the second quarter to stay within striking distance of the hosts. Simpson, Williams, Miles Bridges and Josh Green provided the scoring punch. The 12 turnovers committed by Charlotte in the first half significantly helped the Warriors grab a 56-41 halftime lead.
