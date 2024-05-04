"Cheap shot artist, misogynistic clown" - Nick Wright underscores Patrick Beverley's past misconducts condemning recent altercation with Pacers fans

While Thursday night was a night to forget for Patrick Beverley, many NBA fans and media members will remember it for a long time. The Milwaukee Bucks guard had a terrible game against the Indiana Pacers, who eliminated his team in the first round of the 2024 East playoffs.

During the final minutes of the game, he allegedly attempted to hit a male Pacers fan reportedly yelling 'Cancun on three' at the veteran guard. He initially missed his target and hit a female fan before asking for the ball again and throwing it again at the male fan. Following the match, he told an ESPN reporter she couldn't interview him because she didn't subscribe to his podcast.

This situation didn't sit well with many people around the NBA and analyst Nick Wright had some things to say about it, sending a strong message to Patrick Beverley by calling him out for his past behaviors.

"I've seen the whole journey, Pat, and I wanna go through it for the audience, 'cause it's embarrassing as anything that happened last night. From when you got to Houston, happiest guy in the world... And you went from that to whatever you've become, a delusional, cheap shot artist, misogynistic clown, promoting your podcast to the expense of your career," Wright said.

The Fox Sports analyst didn't stop there and went in on Beverley's controversies over the years while criticizing his podcast. Wright blamed Patrick Beverley for the Rockets' lack of Western Conference Finals appearances and for making Kevin Durant destroy the Los Angeles Clippers in a playoff series.

Wright remembered that Patrick Beverley declared the next five years after the 2019 offseason were his, reminding him of his performance in the bubble and the controversy he starred in with an NBA executive. He also mentioned the Chris Paul shove in the 2021 playoffs as well as the comments he made during that offseason.

Among other things, Wright remembered that Beverley celebrated a play-in win like it was an NBA championship before saying teams the teams he's played for wanted nothing to do with him.

"You ended that tenure by throwing a basketball at a woman's head, getting it back, throwing it at another fan, and then yelling at another woman in the locker room because he hasn't listened to your terrible podcast. If this was your last moment in the league, good riddance. Won't be missed, won't be memorable," he added.

Patrick Beverley apologizes to ESPN reporter

Following his antics on Thursday, Beverley was under fire, with fans and media members alike criticizing him for the way he managed himself after the elimination game against the Pacers.

Malinda Adams, the ESPN journalist shunned by Beverly, shared an update on this situation, revealing that the veteran guard reached out to her to apologize for his behavior.

The network has reportedly decided to ban the veteran guard from future guest appearances, according to Front Office Sports. The Milwaukee Bucks also contacted Adams to make sure she received the apology she deserved.