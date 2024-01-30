"Cheating a** referees": Anthony Edwards gives scathing indictment on officiating during Thunder-Wolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (33-14) star Anthony Edwards ranted about the officiating following the 107-101 win over the 32-15 OKC Thunder on Monday. Edwards starred with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal on 10-of-21 shooting, including 3-of-5 3-point shooting. The Thunder's top-five defense in the league, a 112.6 rating, frustrated Edwards, though.

His game operates on attacking toward the rim, crashing the paint and pulling back for jumpers, often giving a chance to get to the foul line. However, Edwards did not mince words about the referring:

“Imma take this fine, but the refs did not give us no calls tonight. Cheating a** referees. …”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Wolves shot 40/83 with 14/29 3-point shooting. The Thunder shot 35/79 and 14/35 from the three but shot more free throws (22-15). That could partly be attributed to Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shooting 15 free throws, which caused Edwards to question the officiating.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert achieved double-doubles. Towns contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds, along with six assists, a steal and a block. Gobert added 12 points and 17 rebounds, with a steal and a block as well.

Anthony Edwards has called out NBA referees before

In their previous meeting before Monday night's rematch, the Wolves fell short at home, struggling in the fourth quarter and losing 102-97.

Shai Gilgeous went to the line 13 times, making 12 of those without committing a personal foul, leading to another sway at Thunder shooting 35 free throws to the Wolves' 29. Anthony Edwards shared his candid response to guarding the Thunder and Shai Gilgeous:

“It’s hard to with the calls that Shai gets. It’s hard to shut him down. You can’t touch him at any time of the game, so it’s super hard to beat,” Edwards told reporters after the game. “That team is a good team, especially when they get calls like that.”

Anthony Edwards ended that game with five assists, five rebounds, and 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander had an incredible performance with six assists and a game-high 33 points on 10-of-22 shooting.

Although some were taken aback by Edwards' remarks regarding the officiating, Gilgeous-Alexander has performed admirably all season in getting to the free-throw line.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!