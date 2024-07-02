"Cheating on his partner, he’s literally the next MJ" - NBA fans in shambles over Anthony Edwards called out for alleged secret baby

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is making the rounds on social media after a woman accused him of having a secret baby. The young guard is coming off arguably his best season in the NBA, leading his team to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and the Conference finals, where the Dallas Mavericks beat them in five games.

Edwards is becoming the talk of the town now after a woman took to Instagram and allegedly exposed him for having a secret baby. The woman who goes by the name of 'Ally D' on Instagram shared a series of stories trying to expose Edwards to the public.

"Dis was in november when I been knew he had a little girl before our son literally a month before but see how I always kept it P. Literally said congrats on the one on da way so thats 3 kidss now," the woman captioned one story showing a screenshot of an old conversation with Edwards.

She also shared videos of Edwards shirtless and wearing shorts at a house.

Many fans reacted to these allegations on social media, with some calling Edwards the next Michael Jordan for cheating on his partner.

"cheating on his partner he’s literally the next mj," this person wrote.

Others said that the baby looked like him and it was hard to deny it wasn't his.

"He can’t even beat this allegation. Lil nigga looks just like him😭," one fan stated.

More fans questioned why Anthony Edwards put himself in this position and others compared his situation to other players who lived a peaceful life in family without family scandals.

"Why is he always in these situations 😭," one fan wondered.

"We thought Zion was the freaky man," another fan said.

Anthony Edwards' baby mama celebrated four months of their baby daughter

Before these allegations saw the light, Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Rebel celebrated a special date for the family. Rebel shared pictures of their baby daughter for her four months. The baby was born on March 1, making Edwards a first-time father. They have shared their happiness on social media over the last few months, with Rebel celebrating Edwards on Father's Day last month.

Now these allegations could have big effects on Edwards' personal life if they turn out to be true.

After living a terrific 2023-24 NBA season, Edwards is ready to make a bigger splash next season and lead the Timberwolves to the NBA Finals. But right now, it seems like there are more issues to take care of.

