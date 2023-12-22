Chet Holmgren campaigns for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to get 100 rating on NBA 2K24: 'What are we doing'

Chet Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder drubbed the red-hot LA Clippers on Thursday night. The Thunder’s victory stopped LA’s nine-game winning run and extended their own winning streak to three. OKC’s balanced attack, where all five starters scored at least 10 points, was the key to the well-deserved win.

Gilgeous Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Clippers coach Ty Lue sent different defenders at him but the wily point guard continued to make his impact.

After the game, Chet Holmgren posted this on Twitter/X:

“I just realized shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] isn’t a 100 on 2k, what r we doing”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is eighth in NBA 2K24 rating with a 95 player rating. Nikola Jokic and reigning MVP Joel Embiid lead the pack with 98. Giannis Antetokounmpo (97), Kevin Durant (96) and Luka Doncic (96) round off the top five.

Last season, "SGA" made his first All-Star and All-NBA selections. He averaged 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. The Canadian might be even better in this campaign. He is averaging less on points (30.7 ppg) due to the presence of Chet Holmgren and the emergence of some of their teammates.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, though, has put up better assists (6.4 apg), rebounds (5.7 rpg) and steals (2.8 spg). The point guard's 53.8% field goal efficiency is also the best in his career. Hitting 100% on NBA 2K24 may be tough though, considering that Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic aren’t even on that level.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is likely going to be an MVP candidate this season

Chet Holmgren’s claim to give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 100 in NBA 2K24 might not come true, but his teammate has surely been noticed. The OKC Thunder owns an 18-8 record, just below the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Western Conference-best 20-6 mark.

If the Thunder claims a top-three spot in the playoffs, "SGA" will likely get serious consideration for NBA MVP.