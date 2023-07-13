Chet Holmgren, the 2022 No. 2 pick, once again dazzled during the OKC Thunder’s 98-87 NBA Summer League win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The big man finished with a game-high 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and five blocks on 9-for-15 (60.0%) shooting. He did so in just 30 minutes while ending with a game-high plus-minus of +18.

Holmgren’s strong performance had fans raving about his potential, with some comparing him with NBA superstars like Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant:

“Bro is Kevin Durant,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, others proclaimed Holmgren the favorite to win next year’s Rookie of the Year award over San Antonio Spurs 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama:

“Chet>Wemby and not even close,” one fan said.

“He’s going to win ROTY,” another said.

Here are a few top reactions to Holmgren’s latest dominant Summer League performance:

The Owl @TheOwl_Tweets @TheHoopCentral Me thinking about placing a bet on Chet Holmgren for ROTY @TheHoopCentral Me thinking about placing a bet on Chet Holmgren for ROTY https://t.co/l6chgsekQb

cel @actinlikewilt @TheHoopCentral YOUR APOLOGIES NEED TO BE AS LOUD AS THE DISRESPECT @TheHoopCentral YOUR APOLOGIES NEED TO BE AS LOUD AS THE DISRESPECT https://t.co/p7oaAtXips

. @yasnlfc @TheHoopCentral im taking him over lebron everyday tbh and i’m a lakers fan @TheHoopCentral im taking him over lebron everyday tbh and i’m a lakers fan

Rockets Fan CL @StanRockets @TheHoopCentral I know it’s summer league but I think he comes into the league a top 5 shot blocker @TheHoopCentral I know it’s summer league but I think he comes into the league a top 5 shot blocker

Bizzy @BizzyKnowsBall @TheHoopCentral Ive seen enough ROTY and DPOY @TheHoopCentral Ive seen enough ROTY and DPOY

BillBobOfficial @BillBobOfficial @TheHoopCentral Chet vs wemby Roty race gonna be fire @TheHoopCentral Chet vs wemby Roty race gonna be fire

Chet Holmgren pleased with return to action in Summer League

OKC Thunder big man Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren hasn’t skipped a beat in Summer League. After missing the entirety of last season due to a right foot injury, Holmgren has thrived in four games in Utah and Las Vegas.

The big man was recently asked what this year’s Summer League experience has been like for him. He spoke about how grateful he is to be back on the court:

“It's amazing,” Holmgren said. “Win, lose, draw, whatever, it's just great to be out there. Nothing can really replace being able to hoop and I'm just really thankful for all the people who kind of stuck with me and believed in me throughout this whole process, not only from the team side, the management the players, but my friends, family and everybody who's been with me along the way. I feel like I never gave up on myself, but they definitely helped me to do that.”

Holmgren added that he feels 100% healthy and is no longer limited by his foot injury:

“It’s like the injury never happened … if you erased my memory, I wouldn’t know anything happened to my foot."

When asked what he still needs to work on, the No. 2 pick spoke about how he needs some time to get back in rhythm offensively:

“I'd say it's just a little bit with my shot and stuff, just finding that rhythm within the game again, because you can't really replace game rhythm without playing."

“So it's something I'm still getting used to again, but I feel like it's moving along. Then just some X’s and O’s things, when to attack and when to be aggressive in different situations. Just got to get a feel again for when I should do that, and when I should get off the ball and make a play elsewhere.”

Chet Holmgren averaged 12.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game on 40.9% shooting over two Utah Summer League games.

He followed that up with averages of 20.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.0 spg and 3.5 bpg on 56.0% shooting through two Las Vegas Summer League games.

