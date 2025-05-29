Chet Holmgren kept receipts and trolled Anthony Edwards after sending Timberwolves home in Game 5

On Wednesday night, Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder punched their ticket to the NBA Finals by eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves. Following their Game 5 victory, the former No. 2 pick sent one final message to Anthony Edwards.

As a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, this series was a bit of a homecoming for Holmgren. Edwards knew this and used it as an opportunity to poke fun at the Thunder big man. Following a regular-season matchup between these teams in February, the All-Star guard sent a "welcome home" message to his competitor.

Chet Holmgren let Edwards have his moment at first but made sure to have the last laugh. Following Wednesday's Game 5 victory, he posted a series of photos from the matchup on his Instagram. He captioned it "welcome home Chet," a dig a Edwards' previous remarks.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It did not end there, as Holmgren took full advantage of the opportunity at hand. He also put up the clip of Edwards saying welcome home on his Instagram story.

Via @chet_holmgren on Instagram

Three years removed from being drafted second overall, Holmgren has become a key piece of a finals contender. OKC now has a chance to catch their breath as they await who their opponent will be on the game's biggest stage.

Chet Holmgren etches his name in Thunder history books with stellar Game 5 performance

As arguably the best two-way player on the Thunder's roster, Chet Holmgren was a major catalyst in OKC winning this series. He had one of his best outings in the final matchup, working his way into franchise history in the process.

Holmgren only ended up playing 30 minutes in Wednesday's blowout win but made sure to leave his mark. He ended the night with 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks on efficient 8-for-13 shooting. This lands him in exclusive company in franchise history, as he is now the youngest Thunder player to put up such numbers in a conference finals game.

Expand Tweet

Considering all the all-time talents who have donned a Thunder uniform over the years, this is an impressive feat for Chet Holmgren. It is also a testament to how mature his game is at such an early stage in his career.

After getting off to a hot start this season, Holmgren was sidelined for months with a hip injury. Despite having a long road to recovery, the young big man never lost sight of the ultimate goal. Holmgren is now being rewarded for his hard work as he is within arm's reach of securing his first NBA championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.