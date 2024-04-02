"Chet Holmgren praying for mercy tonight" - 76ers fans thrilled over Joel Embiid returning from injury against Thunder

Good news for Philadelphia 76ers fans, Joel Embiid, reigning NBA MVP, returns tonight against the OKC Thunder after 63 days due to a meniscus injury on his left knee.

Embiid has missed the last 29 games for the Sixers and they haven't been the most consistent team when it comes to winning. Philly had an 11-18 record during that span and is currently in the Play-In zone. Counting out tonight's game, they have six remaining games.

Fans are hopeful that Embiid's return will result in a winning record for the Sixers. It looks doable as the only teams that could pose threats in their remaining regular season games are the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

For Philly fans, having Embiid back is something that the team needs before the postseason starts.

The Sixers are now at full force with Embiid's return and here are some of what the fans had to say.

"Chet Holmgren praying for mercy tonight," one fan said as the Sixers will take on the Thunder tonight.

A few fans poked fun at Embiid's return to the lineup.

"Time to watch 42 free throws for 40 minutes."

Embiid has appeared in 34 games this season, averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Due to the amount of games he's missed, he won't be considered for any NBA award this season. This means a chance for him to win back-to-back MVP awards is out of the table.

Joel Embiid warms up ahead of their game against the Thunder

The Sixers confirmed that Joel Embiid is back on the lineup and will start the game at the center position. He made his way to the Wells Fargo Center to put up some shots in preparation for his return.

Watch the video below to see the MVP take some shots for his return.

A few fans inside the arena also chanted "MVP" while the star center was warming up.

Embiid's last game was on Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors. Despite playing for only 29 minutes, he struggled with apparent pain, contributing to the Sixers' loss. He managed 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists but also had eight turnovers.

With Embiid back on the floor, the Sixers have become a threat in the Play-In Tournament.

