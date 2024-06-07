"Chet trying to get KD back to OKC?" - NBA Twitter explodes as Kevin Durant features on Chet Holmgren's IG post

Fans shared their thoughts on a picture of OKC Thunder center Chet Holmgren doing offseason workouts with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. While Durant had an early postseason exit, it didn't take long until Holmgren and his squad were eliminated from the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Holmgren had a promising start to his career. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting and showed promise as he was exposed to playoff basketball in his first year. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He kept up with the postseason intensity with his 15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 2.5 bpg.

On the other hand, Durant had a solid 2023-24 campaign. He played 75 games and averaged 27.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 5.0 apg. The Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now that the two stars have entered the offseason earlier than expected, they used their extra time to work together. They were also joined by Suns backup center Bol Bol. Holmgren shared an Instagram story of the three of them.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Fans who got a chance to see the story quickly shared their thoughts.

"Chet trying to get KD back to okc?" a fan asked.

Expand Tweet

"It’s gonna happen," a hopeful fan shared.

"KD really is gonna come home isn’t he," a fan said.

Fans were surprised when they saw the image and most were asking Holmgren to bring Durant to OKC.

"They setting KDizzle up for that homecoming next summer," another fan wrote.

"Bring him home @ChetHolmgren," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"KD to OKC this summer. Confirmed," this fan jumped to conclusions.

Kevin Durant's workout session with Holmgren isn't anything new

Getting knowledge from veteran stars is a privilege that not many players can experience. For Holmgren, he got a chance to learn from one of the best players for a second summer in a row. Last offseason, he had the opportunity to learn from Kevin Durant.

The Thunder center worked out with the Suns star, Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Brooklyn Nets swingman Lonnie Walker IV last summer.

The off-season work he had with the veterans was seen in his first season in the league. He was smart with his shot selections and maximized the height and reach he had on the defensive end. Holmgren also proved that he didn't need to add more weight, which was the advice that most experts had for the young star.

Although he didn't win the Rookie of the Year award, Holmgren still showed a ton of promise.