“Chicago always has my love” – Zach LaVine discards rumors of deserting Bulls fanbase amid trade speculations

Over the past few years, Zach LaVine has been a common name brought up when stars being traded is discussed. That being said, the All-Star forward has made it clear he has no intentions of wanting out any time soon.

During Zach LaVine's tenure with the Chicago Bulls, the front office has done everythign they can to build a competitive squad. However, things have not worked out for them. They've brought up former All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, but it hasn't equated to much winning. Dating back to 2018, they've made it to the playoffs just once.

Even though his name has appeared in trade rumors, Chicago is always going to be a special place to LaVine.

"I don't see anything happening anytime soon. But if it does, Chicago always has my love."

According to recent reports, the New York Knicks reached out to the Chicago Bulls about trading for LaVine. Talks did not last long due to a high asking price which led to the two sides never coming close to getting somehting done.

Should the Chicago Bulls be exploring Zach LaVine trades

At this moment, it seems like the Chicago Bulls have no plans on moving off of Zach LaVine. The front office doubled-down on its core this summer as they signed Nikola Vucevic to an extension.

Given how things have played out in recent years, it wouldn't be the worst idea for Chicago to gauge the market. As a star-level player in his prime, now is likely when they'd get the highest return for LaVine.

Chicago put together a talented roster, but injuries derailed their chances of taking the next step. Mainly because of everything that has happened to Lonzo Ball. When he was healthy, the team looked like it had a shot to be a top squad in the Eastern Conference. Now, the former No. 2 pick is expected to miss all of this upcoming season.

If the Bulls are going to head into a rebuild, it could start happening in 2024. DeMar DeRozan is in the final year of his contract, which could lead to them exploring trades around the deadline.

In the past, we've seen stars be loyal to their squads despite minimal success. Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal are some of the first names that come to mind. That being said, we see that eventually ever star hits their breaking point. LaVine might be happy now, but he could have a change of heart at any moment.

