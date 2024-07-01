Chicago Bulls considering shedding Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball's contracts amid rebuilding rumors: Reports

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly entering a full rebuild as they've started to consider dumping the contracts of Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. The Bulls' experiment with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan started excellently. However, injuries made it impossible for them to contend for the title and become a threat in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago recently traded its All-Defensive guard, Alex Caruso, to the OKC Thunder for Josh Giddey. The Bulls' decision to move Caruso was a hint that they were bound to enter a rebuild and let go of their stars. On Monday, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that the Bulls are planning on letting go of the contracts of LaVine and Ball.

LaVine signed a five-year, maximum contract worth $215.2 million with the Bulls in 2022. However, since signing the deal, the former Slam Dunk champion hasn't lived up to the expectations that the contract demands. In the 2023-24 season, the highflying star averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Ball, on the other hand, signed with the Bulls back in the 2021 offseason. Both parties agreed on a four-year, $85 million deal. The point guard has only had one good season in Chicago. He played 35 games in the 2021-22 season before getting sidelined due to injuries.

Ball has not played basketball for two consecutive seasons, which has hurt the Bulls and their hopes of contending for a title with their group.

Chicago Bulls' trade offer for Western Conference team turned down

The Chicago Bulls wanted to trade for Chris Paul before he became a free agent on Sunday. However, the Golden State Warriors decided it would be best for them to just waive the veteran guard as he was scheduled to have a $30 million guarantee on his contract.

The Bulls reportedly offered Zach LaVine to the Warriors in exchange for CP3 and Andrew Wiggins.

"I was told that the Chicago Bulls were trying to get something going with the Golden State Warriors, trying to get a Zach LaVine package together," Haynes said. "What I was told: It could have been Zach LaVine for Chris Paul or Andrew Wiggins."

The Bulls are looking to get something in exchange for LaVine this offseason. With a massive deal and a subpar production last season, it might be difficult for Chicago to find a trade partner for their star.

