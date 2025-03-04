Chicago Bulls Injury Report (Mar. 4): Latest on Lonzo Ball and Josh Giddey's status

The Chicago Bulls will return home to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday but could be without two of their top guards. Lonzo Ball and Josh Giddey are both questionable. Ball and Giddey are listed on the injury report and will be game-time decisions due to injury concerns.

Ball suffered a right wrist sprain and could miss his 27th game of the season. He was sidelined against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday with the same issue.

Injuries have been a major concern for Ball over the last few seasons. Coming into the 2024-25 campaign, the former UCLA star struggled with a knee injury. He had not played a competitive game in over two years. This season, Ball is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Josh Giddey is dealing with a quadriceps injury and is also a game-time decision. Giddey featured in the team's last game against the Pacers, playing 34 minutes and recording 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Giddey is averaging 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.6 steals and 1.1 assists over 57 games.

The Chicago Bulls will have an uphill task when they take on the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers. Led by All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs have won 10 straight games and boast a 7.5-game lead at the top of the East.

The Chicago Bulls have turned to guard Josh Giddey in Lonzo Ball's absence

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards at United Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Bulls fans were excited to see Lonzo Ball return to the court after two seasons. However, the team has used the guard cautiously. Ball has averaged just 22.2 mpg, significantly lower than the 34.6 mpg he averaged during the 2021-22 season and the 31.8 mpg he averaged in 2020-21.

Ball has missed 26 games this season, forcing the Bulls to turn to Australian guard Josh Giddey over the last few months. Giddey has been a key figure in the Bulls lineup. He is averaging 29.4 mpg and leads the roster in assists (6.6) and steals (1.1). He ranks third in the lineup in rebounds (7.5).

The decision to move Zach LaVine before the trade deadline likely means Chicago is looking to build its offense around Giddey. The versatile 22-year-old has shown that he can contribute in a variety of ways and is expected to play a bigger role over the next few seasons.

