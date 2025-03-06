Chicago Bulls Injury Report (Mar. 6): Latest on Lonzo Ball and Josh Giddey's status

As the regular season starts to wind down, the Chicago Bulls (24-38) find themselves 10th in the Eastern Conference. To improve their spot in the play-in, the Bulls will need all hands on deck as they play their last 20 games.

Chicago's next outing will be against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. According to a Tweet posted by USA Today's Cody Taylor on Wednesday, Bulls guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Giddey have been listed as questionable for this game:

Ball is dealing with a wrist issue while Giddey's quadricep isn't quite at 100%. Incidentally, both Ball and Giddey missed the Bulls' last game, a 139-117 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Chicago could certainly use the presence of these two backcourt stalwarts, as they offer solid contributions to the team.

Giddey leads the team in assists per game (8.1) while Ball has chipped in 5.3 dimes per outing in the 35 games that he's played. On the defensive end, Ball contributes 2.2 steals a night — the best numbers by any Bulls player in that category — while Giddey averages 1.4 steals.

The sooner that Ball and Giddey return to the court, the better it will be for the Bulls, who are dealing with injuries sustained by other players as well. Against Orlando on Thursday, Patrick Williams and Kevin Huerter have also been ruled as questionable due to their respective knee injuries.

Nikola Vucevic is considered day-to-day due to a calf injury, while Ayo Dosunmu has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of shoulder issues.

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball gets entire bench on their feet as he secures victory with a triple

A recent victory by the Bulls highlighted the contributions of Lonzo Ball to their winning ways, not to mention his vast improvement throughout his career. On Feb. 28, with the Bulls trying to stave off the Toronto Raptors in overtime, Ball got the ball in the left corner and fired a triple. He swished the shot, much to the delight of the Chicago bench.

Ball's clutch triple put the Bulls up 120-112 with just two minutes to go in overtime. Chicago went on to win the game 125-115.

