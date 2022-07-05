Chicago Bulls Summer League 2022: Roster, dates and complete schedule

The Chicago Bulls faced an unfortunate ending to their 2021-22 NBA campaign. They were the first seed in the East for a while but injuries plagued the roster which fall them down to sixth (seed). The Bulls were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and saw a bitter end to their season.

However, many fans and analysts would agree that they were on pace to be one of the best teams in the league if their players didn't get injured. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were both part of the MVP conversation and Alex Caruso was earning DPOY chatter. The team was firing on all cylinders and their chemistry was irrefutable.

Provided injuries don't get in the way, the Bulls will certainly be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference next season. Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic are expected to be better and the young players on the bench have stepped up as well.

The Bulls don't attend the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer Leagues and will participate directly in the Las Vegas games.

Chicago Bulls' roster for the Las Vegas Summer League

Dalen Terry of the Arizona Wildcats was selected by the Bulls in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls' roster for the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League will be highlighted by their 2022 NBA Draft selection Dalen Terry. Terry played for the Arizona Wildcats and was picked 18th overall in the draft. Marko Simonovic was selected 44th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft and was on a two-way contract last season.

Moreover, several NBA G League players will also feature on the roster such as Perrion Callandret, Henri Drell, Malcolm Hill, Carlik Jones, Marko Simonovic, Ethan Thompson and Justin Wright-Foreman.

Callandret, Drell, Simonovic, Hill and Thompson play for the Bulls affiliate Windy City Bulls while Jones plays for the Texas Legends and Wright-Foreman plays for Birmingham Squadron.

Here is the Chicago Bulls roster for the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League:

Player Name: Position: Malcolm Hill Forward Ethan Thompson Guard Marko Simonovic Center Dalen Terry Guard Carlik Jones Guard Justin Lewis Forward Javon Freeman-Liberty Guard Justin Wright-Foreman Guard Perrion Callandret Guard Akoldah Gak Forward Henri Dell Forward Sindarius Thornwell Guard Makur Maker Center

The Bulls didn't have many draft picks in the 2022 NBA Draft and selected only Terry as the 18th overall pick. Additionally, international players include Sindarious Thornwell from Germany and Akoldah Gak from Australia.

Chicago Bulls assistant John Bryant will be the head coach of the team in Las Vegas.

Chicago Bulls Summer League Schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Friday, 7/8/2022, 4:00 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls ESPNU Sunday, 7/10/2022, 5:00 PM ET Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks ESPN2 Tuesday, 7/12/2022, 5:00 PM ET Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors NBA TV Thursday, 7/14/2022, 5:00 PM ET Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets ESPN2

The Bulls face three Eastern Conference rivals and one West team in the Summer League. The games will be held at the Thomas and Mack Center and the Cox Pavillion at the UNLV campus.

Along with national coverage on NBA TV, ESPN's family of networks including ESPNU and ESPN2 will be covering the Summer League games.

