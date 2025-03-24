Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 24 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Denver Nuggets kick off their five-game homestand Monday night as they host the Chicago Bulls at the Ball Arena. After losing their only previous meeting of the 2024-2025 season, Michael Malone’s squad will aim to redeem themselves by bouncing back and evening the regular season series.

The last matchup, held on January 27 at the United Center, was a high-scoring affair. Nikola Jokic put together a dominant performance, recording a 33-point triple-double with 12 rebounds and 14 assists. Christian Braun, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. combined for 64 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a well-rounded Bulls effort.

Chicago claimed a 129-121 victory, with seven players scoring in double figures. Zach LaVine led the way with 21 points, while Nikola Vucevic and Josh Giddey each notched double-doubles.

Tonight’s rematch, however, will have a different dynamic. LaVine has since been traded, and the Nuggets will be without their three-time MVP Jokic.

Both teams enter the contest coming off impressive wins - Chicago dominated the Lakers 146-115, and the shorthanded Denver side upset Houston 116-111 – promising an action-packed thriller.

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for Mar. 24

Chicago Bulls injury report

The Chicago Bulls will be missing three players for tonight’s clash. Guards Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder), Lonzo Ball (right wrist), and Tre Jones (left midfoot) are all officially ruled out.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets are set to be without the services of Nikola Jokic (left ankle impingement), Julian Strawther (left knee sprain), and DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon) for tonight’s matchup against the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 24

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

The Chicago Bulls’ projected lineup includes Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter, Coby White, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Josh Giddey Kevin Huerter Coby White Matas Buzelis Nikola Vucevic Jevon Carter Dalen Terry Julian Phillips Patrick Williams Jalen Smith Jahmir Young Talen Horton-Tucker Zach Collins E.J. Liddell

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Denver Nuggets are expected to start Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jamal Murray Christian Braun Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett Hunter Tyson Peyton Watson DeAndre Jordan Trey Alexander Spencer Jones Vlatko Cancar

